Valtteri Bottas to Oscar Piastri: List of all big disappointments at a chaotic Australian GP
The 2026 Formula 1 season opener in Melbourne quickly turned into one of the most dramatic Australian Grands Prix in recent memory
The 2026 Formula 1 season opener in Melbourne quickly turned into one of the most dramatic Australian Grands Prix in recent memory, with multiple drivers suffering crashes, mechanical failures, and race-ending disappointments. So far, Valtteri Bottas, Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg and Isack Hadjar were forced to retire
Here is a look at the biggest setbacks of the race so far.
Oscar Piastri
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri went through one of the most painful moments of the weekend when his race ended before it even began. The Australian star lost control during the reconnaissance lap while heading toward the grid, slamming into the barriers and destroying the front of his McLaren. The crash meant he never made it to the starting grid for his home Grand Prix.
Nico Hulkenberg
Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg also failed to take the start after a technical failure struck moments before the race. The team reported a loss of telemetry data from the car while it sat on the grid. Mechanics quickly pushed the vehicle back to the garage in hopes of resolving the issue, but the problem could not be fixed in time.
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar delivered an impressive qualifying performance to line up third on the grid, but his race came to an abrupt end after a major mechanical issue.
During the early laps, thick smoke began pouring from the rear of his Red Bull RB22, signaling a serious problem likely linked to the power unit or cooling system.
The car quickly lost power, forcing Hadjar to slow down and retire from the race.
Valtteri Bottas
The drama continued deeper into the race.
Lap 18 of 58 saw Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas grind to a halt on the circuit, bringing out another virtual safety car period.
Bottas’ car stopped in an awkward position, prompting officials to close the pit lane while the vehicle was being dealt with.
Chaos at Melbourne opener
With multiple retirements, mechanical issues and incidents before the race even properly settled, the 2026 Australian Grand Prix has already delivered an unpredictable and chaotic start to the new Formula 1 season.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj
