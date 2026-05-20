Victor Wembanyama's love for books gets its own library display: 'Read like Wemby'

Victor Wembanyama is renowned for his stature and skill on the basketball court, but a personal habit of his is now making headlines, revealing his love of books. His fans can now take inspiration from him if they're wondering which interesting science fiction book to read.

The San Antonio Public Library is highlighting that lesser-known side of Victor Wembanyama with a new “Read Like Wemby”. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The San Antonio Public Library is highlighting that lesser-known side of Victor Wembanyama with a new “Read Like Wemby” display at its Central Library. The exhibit features a curated collection of science fiction titles inspired by the NBA star’s well-known interest in the genre.

The public library shared a glimpse of the section where Wembley's personal favorites are kept in an Instagram post. “Wemby's love of reading is as legendary as his rebounds. If you're at Central Library check something out from our ‘Read Like Wemby’ display, full of books inspired by Wemby's love of classic and modern science fiction,” the post was captioned.

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{{^usCountry}} The “Read Like Wemby” list features a range of science fiction and fantasy titles, including the Dune series by Brian Herbert, Robert Jordan’s The Eye of the World, Stephen King’s The Outsider, along with selected works by Terry Pratchett and Brandon Sanderson. All of these books are available in print, and most of them are also available as ebooks and audiobooks through Libby. These are accessible in both analog and digital formats via the San Antonio Public Library's Facebook post. Victor Wembanyama’s lifelong love for reading {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The “Read Like Wemby” list features a range of science fiction and fantasy titles, including the Dune series by Brian Herbert, Robert Jordan’s The Eye of the World, Stephen King’s The Outsider, along with selected works by Terry Pratchett and Brandon Sanderson. All of these books are available in print, and most of them are also available as ebooks and audiobooks through Libby. These are accessible in both analog and digital formats via the San Antonio Public Library's Facebook post. Victor Wembanyama’s lifelong love for reading {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Wembanyama has previously spoken about his interest in reading. “I think I read more than before, with all the traveling,” he told the Express-News in 2023 during his rookie season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wembanyama has previously spoken about his interest in reading. “I think I read more than before, with all the traveling,” he told the Express-News in 2023 during his rookie season. {{/usCountry}}

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He had explained that he began reading before he even started elementary school, though his reading time became limited in middle school. However, he picked up the habit again in high school. "It’s just something I love to do,” said Wembanyama.

The Spurs star has also used his fame to meet one of his literary idols. In 2024, he met Brandon Sanderson in Utah during a game against the Jazz. After San Antonio’s victory, Sanderson received Wembanyama’s game-worn jersey, while the Spurs star was presented with a signed copy of one of Sanderson’s books.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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