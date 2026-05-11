Victor Wembanyama ridiculed for ‘idiotic’ reaction to Timberwolves ejection: ‘What does it mean?’

“Victor Wembanyama didn’t realize a Flagrant 2 meant an automatic ejection,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Another one added: “Its simply idiotic.”

Almost immediately, Wemby's reaction to the ejection surfaced on social media. Several fans slammed him for asking an ‘idiotic’ question. In the clip, the Spurs star could be seen asking a crew member: "What does that mean? I’m ejected?”

According to the NBA’s officiating guidelines, a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 is categorized as ‘unnecessary and excessive’ contact. The ruling carries two free throws, possession for the opposing team and immediate removal from the game.

The incident occurred with 8:39 remaining in the second quarter while Minnesota held a narrow 36-34 lead. Officials stopped play to review Wembanyama swinging his elbows during a physical sequence with Reid before determining the contact warranted an automatic ejection.

Victor Wembanyama will not finish Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves after officials handed the San Antonio Spurs star a Flagrant 2 foul following contact with Naz Reid during Sunday’s Western Conference semifinal clash.

Meanwhile, another section of fans and expected debated the decision. Veteran NBA reporter Steve Popper wrote: “It’s crazy, but you do get ejected if you throw a wild elbow to a guy’s chin. Wemby tossed for a Flagrant 2.”

The play instantly shifted momentum in a series San Antonio entered leading 2-1. Wembanyama had dominated Game 3 with 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a 115-108 Spurs victory, continuing a postseason run that has already included a record-setting 12-block performance earlier in the series.

Without the 7-foot-4 star anchoring the defense, Minnesota suddenly gained far more freedom attacking the paint. Wembanyama’s presence has consistently altered the Timberwolves’ offensive rhythm throughout the matchup, forcing drivers to hesitate and shooters to adjust around his elite rim protection.

San Antonio still had offensive weapons available in De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle, but losing Wembanyama before halftime dramatically changed the complexion of the contest.

Will Wemby miss Game 5? Attention now turns toward possible league discipline ahead of Game 5. While a Flagrant 2 does not automatically trigger a suspension, the NBA can review the play and determine whether further punishment is necessary because the contact involved Reid’s head and throat area.

For San Antonio, any additional suspension would represent a massive blow in a tightly contested playoff series. Wembanyama has been the defining force of the matchup, impacting games on both ends of the floor beyond the box score.