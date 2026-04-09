Viral video: Buffalo Bills' Khalil Shakir saves 19 dogs from euthanasia in heartwarming rescue

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Khalil Shakir helped to save over 19 dogs from euthanasia. In the video, he could be seen with his signature wide smile as he opened the van door where the dogs were waiting for him. The player funded and facilitated their transportation to Nickel City Canine in Buffalo. The player also facilitated a local adoption drive for the dogs with the help of his family run Shakir Family Foundation. Shakir’s mother and two friends were seen helping at the site of the adoption drive.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) catches a pass during practice(AP)

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This is not the first time that the player has rescued animals from being put down. In May 2025 as well, he and his wife, Sayler Shakir, saved 26 dogs from euthanasia due to overcrowded shelters. The effort was followed by them rescuing 19 dogs again in September 2025. The dogs were transported from Clarke County Animal Shelter to Nickel City Canine Rescue in Buffalo, where the Shakirs adopted their own dog, Missy two years ago.

Shakir Family Foundation

In all his philanthropic efforts, Shakir has been involved with the help of his family foundation, the Shakir Family Foundation. The foundation is described as “ dedicated to saving four-legged friends-one paw at a time”. The foundation helps to save animals through rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption drives and programs. They are dedicated to provide care, healthcare, and compassion for animals in need. “This is my foundation I created with the hopes to create a difference. The foundation raises funds for animal shelters.” Khalil stated the motive behind the organization.

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{{^usCountry}} The rescue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rescue {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video of Shakir rescuing a van full of dogs went viral on social media sites. In the video, the player could be seen smiling and playing with the rescued dogs. He had a wide smile as he assisted through the adoption process with help from local shelters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video of Shakir rescuing a van full of dogs went viral on social media sites. In the video, the player could be seen smiling and playing with the rescued dogs. He had a wide smile as he assisted through the adoption process with help from local shelters. {{/usCountry}}

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Users shared their appreciative opinions about Shakir. “Time to buy this man’ jersey. Wow!! I LOVE THIS!”, one user said. “Buffalo bills u have a star player right here, class act!!”, another user commented. The use of star power and resources for a good cause has earned Shakir good graces from the dog lovers.

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