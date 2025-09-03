Buffalo Bills get massive depth chart upgrade; Khalil Shakir and Elijah Moore's backup revealed
The Buffalo Bills have found a quality backup for wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Elijah Moore. Josh Allen and co are bringing back another familiar face after agreeing to a deal that adds Gabe Davis to their practice squad, AP reported on Tuesday. ESPN first reported on the agreement.
The 26-year-old WR spent his first four seasons with the Bills. He is currently recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee after he got hurt in mid-November, ending his one season in Jacksonville. It is unclear if Davis will play anytime soon.
For the Jaguars, Gabe Davis had 20 catches for 239 yards and two TDs. He was released in May despite having two years remaining on a $39 million, three-year contract.
The WR visited the Bills last week. He is not the only one returning to Buffalo again. Safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were signed to the practice squad last week.
Davis’ time in Buffalo came to an end after the 2023 season, when salary-cap limitations prevented the Bills from offering him a new deal once his rookie contract expired. Over four years, the wideout produced 163 receptions for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns across 64 games.
A fourth-round draft pick out of UCF in 2020, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound receiver steadily carved out a role as the No. 2 option behind Stefon Diggs. His biggest moment came during the 2021 AFC divisional playoff thriller against Kansas City, where he tied an NFL postseason record with four touchdown catches in a single game.
Davis’ most productive campaign followed in 2022, when he recorded 48 catches for 836 yards and seven scores. Though Buffalo moved forward with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer as its top three targets, Davis left behind a résumé of reliability and big-game experience.
Buffalo Bills 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
QB: Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky
RB: James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson
FB: Reggie Gilliam
WR: Khalil Shakir, Elijah Moore
LWR: Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers
RWR: Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel
TE: Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes
LT: Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark
LG: David Edwards, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
C: Connor McGovern, Alec Anderson
RG: O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson
RT: Spencer Brown, Chase Lundt
Defense
LDE: Greg Rousseau, Landon Jackson, Javon Solomon
RDE: Joey Bosa, Landon Jackson
DT: Ed Oliver, T.J. Sanders, DeWayne Carter
NT: DaQuan Jones, Deone Walker
WLB: Matt Milano, Dorian Williams
MLB: Terrel Bernard, Joe Andreessen, Shaq Thompson
NB: Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Brandon Codrington
LCB: Christian Benford, Dorian Strong
SS: Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin
FS: Taylor Rapp, Jordan Hancock
RCB: Tre’Davious White, JaMarcus Ingram
Special Teams
K: Tyler Bass
P: Brad Robbins
H: Brad Robbins
KR: Brandon Codrington, Elijah Moore
PR: Brandon Codrington
LS: Reid Ferguson