Buffalo Bills get massive depth chart upgrade; Khalil Shakir and Elijah Moore's backup revealed

The Buffalo Bills have found a quality backup for wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Elijah Moore. Josh Allen and co are bringing back another familiar face after agreeing to a deal that adds Gabe Davis to their practice squad, AP reported on Tuesday. ESPN first reported on the agreement. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) makes a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams (AP)

The 26-year-old WR spent his first four seasons with the Bills. He is currently recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee after he got hurt in mid-November, ending his one season in Jacksonville. It is unclear if Davis will play anytime soon.

For the Jaguars, Gabe Davis had 20 catches for 239 yards and two TDs. He was released in May despite having two years remaining on a $39 million, three-year contract.

The WR visited the Bills last week. He is not the only one returning to Buffalo again. Safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were signed to the practice squad last week.

Davis’ time in Buffalo came to an end after the 2023 season, when salary-cap limitations prevented the Bills from offering him a new deal once his rookie contract expired. Over four years, the wideout produced 163 receptions for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns across 64 games.

A fourth-round draft pick out of UCF in 2020, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound receiver steadily carved out a role as the No. 2 option behind Stefon Diggs. His biggest moment came during the 2021 AFC divisional playoff thriller against Kansas City, where he tied an NFL postseason record with four touchdown catches in a single game.

Davis’ most productive campaign followed in 2022, when he recorded 48 catches for 836 yards and seven scores. Though Buffalo moved forward with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer as its top three targets, Davis left behind a résumé of reliability and big-game experience.

Buffalo Bills 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

QB: Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky

RB: James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson

FB: Reggie Gilliam

WR: Khalil Shakir, Elijah Moore

LWR: Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers

RWR: Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel

TE: Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes

LT: Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark

LG: David Edwards, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

C: Connor McGovern, Alec Anderson

RG: O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson

RT: Spencer Brown, Chase Lundt

Defense

LDE: Greg Rousseau, Landon Jackson, Javon Solomon

RDE: Joey Bosa, Landon Jackson

DT: Ed Oliver, T.J. Sanders, DeWayne Carter

NT: DaQuan Jones, Deone Walker

WLB: Matt Milano, Dorian Williams

MLB: Terrel Bernard, Joe Andreessen, Shaq Thompson

NB: Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Brandon Codrington

LCB: Christian Benford, Dorian Strong

SS: Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin

FS: Taylor Rapp, Jordan Hancock

RCB: Tre’Davious White, JaMarcus Ingram

Special Teams

K: Tyler Bass

P: Brad Robbins

H: Brad Robbins

KR: Brandon Codrington, Elijah Moore

PR: Brandon Codrington

LS: Reid Ferguson