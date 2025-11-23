Walker runs for 3 TDs and Frazier adds 2 scoring runs as No. 4 Georgia overwhelms Charlotte 35-3 Walker runs for 3 TDs and Frazier adds 2 scoring runs as No. 4 Georgia overwhelms Charlotte 35-3 ATHENS, Ga. — Freshman Bo Walker ran for his first three career touchdowns, Nate Frazier added two scoring runs and No. 4 Georgia rolled to a 35-3 win over underdog Charlotte on Saturday in its bid to protect its College Football Playoff standing.

Georgia was looking to play well enough to retain its No. 4 CFP ranking and position for a first-round bye in the playoff. The Bulldogs overwhelmed Charlotte for their seventh consecutive win. The 49ers suffered their eighth straight loss.

One week after Gunner Stockton passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in last week’s 35-10 win over then-No. 10 Texas, the Bulldogs emphasized their running game.

Georgia ran for 192 yards and outgained the 49ers 449-169.

Senior running back Cash Jones made his first start in his final home regular-season game, but the Bulldogs were more effective when turning the running game over to Frazier and Walker.

Frazier had scoring runs of 2 and 7 yards in the first quarter. Walker's first career touchdown, a 15-yard run, followed by a 12-yard scoring run, each in the second quarter, pushed the lead to 28-0.

Walker added a 3-yard scoring run to cap the Bulldogs' first possession of the second half following Stockton's completions of 11 and 38 yards to Noah Thomas.

Charlotte's Grayson Loftis threw a 38-yard pass to E. Jai Mason to give the 49ers a first down at the Georgia 21 in the fourth quarter. Safety Daniel Okonkwo's interception — the second thrown by Loftis — in the end zone ended the Charlotte scoring chance.

Georgia then held the ball for the final 5 minutes, 59 seconds.

Stockton, a fourth-year junior, participated in the Senior Day pregame ceremony, a possible indication he could bypass his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft. It's far from a sure sign as it's not unusual for fourth-year juniors to participate in Senior Day and then return for another season.

Charlotte: The 49ers' run defense struggled, but the pass defense set up the 49ers' only points. S Ja'Qurious Conley's interception set up Liam Boyd's 42-yard field goal on the final play of the half. ... The Niners were outgained 251-38 in the first half. ... Charlotte fell to 0-5 all time against teams from the Southeastern Conference. ... Loftis completed 14 of 27 passes for 130 yards with two interceptions.

Georgia: The Bulldogs showed discipline by avoiding a letdown, despite the unusual sight of empty seats at Sanford Stadium. Georgia scored the first 28 points and never was threatened. The margin of victory should protect the Bulldogs' standing in the Top 25 and CFP. ... Ryan Puglisi took over for Stockton at quarterback to start the second possession of the second half. ... C Malachi Toliver, a freshman, started as Drew Bobo was held out with a finger laceration. LB CJ Allen , RT Earnest Greene III and RB Chauncey Bowens also were held out.

Charlotte: Closes its season at Tulane next Saturday in the 49ers' final American Athletic Conference game.

Georgia: Plays No. 15 Georgia Tech on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

