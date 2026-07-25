Watch: Trump calls LeBron 'racist', backs Michael Jordan in GOAT debate

During a White House press briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump was asked to weigh in on the long-running debate over the NBA's greatest player after being informed that LeBron James had agreed to a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

When asked whether he considered Michael Jordan or LeBron James the greatest player of all time, Donald Trump backed Jordan. (L - IMAGN Images via Reuters Connect ; M - AP ; R - AFP)

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When asked whether he considered Michael Jordan or LeBron James the greatest player of all time, Trump backed Jordan and also took a swipe at James.

“Well, Michael Jordan’s a friend of mine, play golf with him. He’s a really good guy,” Trump replied.

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{{^usCountry}} “And I think LeBron is maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump. I only like people who like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way.” This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And I think LeBron is maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump. I only like people who like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way.” This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

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