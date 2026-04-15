'We wish Rueben Bain the best': Destiny Betts' family speaks out on fatal crash

With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, a previously unreported car crash involving top prospect Rueben Bain Jr. has drawn scrutiny from teams across the league and raised questions about where the former Miami Hurricanes star will be selected.

Rueben Bain Jr. #4 of the Miami Hurricanes participates in the 2026 Miami Pro Day at Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables, Florida.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Bain was cited for careless driving after an accident that occurred at about 4 a.m. on March 17, 2024, on Interstate 95 northbound in Miami. The crash report states that Bain was driving a 2021 Land Rover SUV carrying three passengers — fellow Hurricanes football players Wesley Bissainthe and Nyjalik Kelly, along with a 22-year-old Georgia woman, Destiny Betts. Bain's vehicle rear-ended another car, veered into a concrete barrier, then ricocheted into another barrier before coming to a rest on the shoulder of the highway.

Betts suffered incapacitating injuries and was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center from the scene. She never regained consciousness. Betts died on June 13, 2024, after spending almost three months in a coma.

The crash report indicates that Bain did not show any impairment and was not suspected of alcohol or drug use. No field sobriety tests were given at the time. The careless driving charge against Bain was later dismissed by a court due to a "defective citation," after Bain entered a not guilty plea.

Bett's family wished best to Bain

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{{^usCountry}} Betts' family addressed the incident in a statement, asking for the public to respect their grief. "Destiny's passing was the result of a tragic accident that occurred several years ago," the family said. "While the loss remains incredibly painful for our family, we have worked hard to find peace and move forward. At this time, we are not seeking public attention surrounding this tragedy and respectfully request that our family's privacy be honored. We also wish Mr. Bain the best as he continues his life and career." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Betts' family addressed the incident in a statement, asking for the public to respect their grief. "Destiny's passing was the result of a tragic accident that occurred several years ago," the family said. "While the loss remains incredibly painful for our family, we have worked hard to find peace and move forward. At this time, we are not seeking public attention surrounding this tragedy and respectfully request that our family's privacy be honored. We also wish Mr. Bain the best as he continues his life and career." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 'Coach Mac' Dave McGinnis, beloved NFL coach and Titans broadcaster, dies at 74The team were aware about the incident {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 'Coach Mac' Dave McGinnis, beloved NFL coach and Titans broadcaster, dies at 74The team were aware about the incident {{/usCountry}}

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The story broke publicly just days before the draft, but it appears many NFL teams were already aware. Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, speaking to reporters Monday, confirmed his team had known about the incident. "We've known that for a while, so that doesn't really change anything from our standpoint," Holmes said.

ESPN's Todd McShay also revealed he had known about the crash since January, adding that every general manager he had spoken to since the initial report was also aware of Bain's involvement, making the timing of the public release, under two weeks before the draft, notable.

Multiple league sources confirmed they are aware of the incident and are continuing to investigate. It remains unclear if it will affect Bain's draft position. He is currently ranked No. 15 on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board for the draft.

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No criminal charges are currently pending after Betts' death. The NFL Draft begins April 23 in Pittsburgh.

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