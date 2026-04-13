Rueben Bain 2024 accident: Details of Miami crash that left 22-year-old student dead

University of Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., a projected top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, was involved in a March 2024 traffic crash in Miami that later proved fatal for a 22-year-old college student, according to a report by The Read Optional citing police records. Rueben Bain Jr. #4 of the Miami Hurricanes participates in the 2026 Miami Pro Day at Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

What happened? The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on March 17, 2024, on Interstate 95 in Miami, according to police records reviewed by the outlet. Bain, then a sophomore at the University of Miami, was driving when his vehicle struck another car before hitting concrete barriers on both sides of the highway.

Destiny Betts, one of four passengers in Bain’s car, sustained critical injuries and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center. She never regained consciousness and died on June 13, 2024.

Betts, a 22-year-old college student from Georgia, had been in Miami for spring break at the time of the crash, the report said.

A second passenger was injured and hospitalized. Two other University of Miami players, linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and Nyjalik Kelly, who later transferred to UCF, were also in the car. Both were teammates of Bain at Miami and are eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Was Bain charged? The police crash report concluded that Bain was operating the vehicle in "a careless or negligent manner."

He was cited for careless driving, though no field sobriety test was conducted at the scene. The charge was dismissed about two weeks before Betts’ death while she was still in a coma.

NFL response League sources told the outlet they are aware of the incident and are continuing to review it.

“It feels like it could be [Laremy Tunsil] all over again,” a league source told The Read Optional. “It doesn’t feel like [Bain] has been transparent with us.”

Another team executive added, "We are concerned about multiple incidents. We are waiting for the other shoe.”

It is not yet clear whether the probe will affect Bain’s draft stock.

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Who is Rueben Bain Jr.? Born on September 8, 2004, Rueben Bain Jr. is an American football defensive end from Miami, Florida. A standout at Miami Central High School, where he recorded 77 sacks, he committed to the University of Miami Hurricanes.

As a freshman in 2023, he earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and Freshman All-American honors. He continued to excel, winning the 2025 Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and consensus All-American.

Known for his explosive pass-rush ability, power, and motor, the 6'3", ~270 lb edge rusher is a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is entering the NFL after a dominant junior season with Miami.