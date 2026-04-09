AJ Brown trade update: Eagles' potential draft strategy revealed; Patriots get good news

"One thing to consider with the NFL draft and the A.J. Brown situation: Eagles lose basically all leverage the second they take a wide receiver in the first round. If they take Boston/Tyson at 23 or move up for Tate that signals AJ. is gone- and impacts the trade return," Parks said.

Eliot Shorr-Parks, an Eagles insider, shared a tweet on the situation. According to Parks if the management decides to select a wide receiver, then it will mark the end of Brown's career with Eagles.

With the draft approaching, the Eagles’ strategy could directly impact their leverage in any potential deal, placing the franchise at a crucial crossroads.

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into the 2026 NFL Draft with a major decision centered around star wide receiver A. J. Brown, as trade speculation continues to grow, particularly linking him to the New England Patriots . His future with the Eagles remains uncertain.

This creates a dilemma: strengthen the roster immediately through the draft or maintain leverage for a potential blockbuster trade.

Patriots emerge as strong trade contenders According to The Athletic’s Mike Sando. The New England Patriots have consistently been linked with Brown, with multiple reports suggesting a strong interest in acquiring the Pro Bowl receiver.

League insiders believe a deal could become more feasible after June 1 due to salary cap implications, with executives reportedly expecting the Patriots to pursue the move.

However, negotiations remain complicated. The Eagles are reportedly seeking high draft compensation, potentially including a first-round pick, while the Patriots are more conservative in their offer.

As a result, no agreement has been finalized, and the situation remains fluid heading into the draft.

A.J. Brown’s career with the Eagles Since joining the Eagles in 2022, Brown has been an important player for the Eagles’ offense.

He was traded during the 2022 NFL Draft for $96 million and immediately made an impact, recording 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in his debut season, setting a franchise record for receiving yards.

Brown has continued to be one of the league’s most consistent wide receivers, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and delivering several 1,000-yard seasons. Across four seasons as a wide receiver, Brown has recorded 62 regular-season games, 5034 yards and 32 touchdowns.

His physical style, big-play ability, and chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts have made him a key figure in Philadelphia’s offensive system.

Even though the overall stats look healthy, Brown's last season with the Eagles was inconsistent under Kevin Patullo. Recent speculation of rift with Hurts is also a concern.

Uncertain future ahead of the draft Franchise owner Jeffrey Lurie addressed the trade rumors on Tuesday. Though he praised Brown as a good player but didn't completely deny the possibility of releasing him.

"We kept saying A. J's an Eagle ... I will just say this: DeVonta and AJ., two great receivers and also great teammates. I just want to say that. These two are wonderful to have, great teammates and great receivers. So he's an Eagle. We'll see what happens down the road," said Lurie.