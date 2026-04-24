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What are the charges against Dave Merritt? Chiefs coach arrested for 'domestic battery of his own daughter'

Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:54 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt is facing a domestic battery charge after being accused of causing bodily harm to his daughter, according to court documents. The timing has drawn attention as the arrest happened just a day before the 2026 NFL Draft.

What happened and what is he accused of?

Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt faces a domestic battery charge just before the 2026 NFL Draft.(Kansas City Chiefs)

As per The Kansas City Star, Merritt, who is 54, was arrested by an Overland Park police officer at around 8:50pm on Wednesday. He was taken to the Johnson County jail at about 10:25pm. No bond has been set and details about the arrest were not immediately available, according to Officer John Lacy from the Overland Park Police Department.

The next morning, shortly after 9:30am on Thursday, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office filed a formal complaint against David Lee Merritt Sr, who is 54, of Stilwell in Kansas. Court documents reviewed by Kansas Story say he is accused of "unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly (causing) bodily harm to a person, to wit: Drayah Merritt" causing bodily harm to a daughter, which is considered a domestic violence offense under Kansas law.

Also Read: George Pickens trade update: Shocking reason why Cowboys, Jerry Jones are not talking a long-term deal

According to AP, Merritt has been with the Chiefs since 2019 and is considered one of the top defensive backs coaches in the league. During his career, he has worked with several teams, including the New York Giants and has been part of five Super Bowl-winning teams.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs said they are aware of the situation but did not give any further comment.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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