What happened to Panthers star Taylor Moton? Injury update as veteran right tackle suffers blood clot in lung

The Carolina Panthers have placed veteran right tackle Taylor Moton and cornerback Jaycee Horn on the non-football injury list ahead of the start of training camp.

What happened to Taylor Moton?

Taylor Moton was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung late last month. (Instagram)

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The team confirmed Tuesday that Moton, 31, was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung late last month, an issue that is expected to keep him out for part of the regular season.

"Moton's situation will take longer to resolve. He was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung in late June," the team's announcement read.

Taylor Moton’s recovery timeline

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Panthers, Moton has been responding positively to treatment and continues to be monitored closely by the club's medical staff. However, the recovery process is expected to extend into the regular season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Panthers, Moton has been responding positively to treatment and continues to be monitored closely by the club's medical staff. However, the recovery process is expected to extend into the regular season. {{/usCountry}}

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"The treatment will cause him to miss regular season time, though he's expected to return during the season," the announcement further added.

Moton’s journey with Panthers so far

Moton was preparing for his 10th NFL campaign, having spent his entire professional career with Carolina after being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

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Since arriving in Panthers, he has started 128 of the 145 games he has appeared in and remained a key piece of the offensive line. During the 2025 season, he started 16 games opposite franchise left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

Panthers face tackle concerns

The Panthers may also begin training camp without starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who is still recovering from the ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee suffered during Carolina's Wild Card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January.

Reinforcements ready to step up

To strengthen the position, Carolina brought in veteran left tackle Rasheed Walker during free agency in March as a possible replacement while Ekwonu continues his recovery.

On the opposite side, first-round rookie Monroe Freeling, the No. 18 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, is viewed as a potential option to step in at right tackle during Taylor Moton's absence.

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Should both Moton and Ekwonu remain unavailable, the Panthers are expected to rely on their offseason reinforcements, including veteran tackle Rasheed Walker and first-round rookie Monroe Freeling, to protect the edges of the offensive line.