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What happened to Kyler Murray? Vikings QB evaluated for concussion after hit from Javon Bullard; Carson Wentz enters

The Packers were penalized for unnecessary roughness after Kyler Murray was injured.

Updated on: Sep 14, 2026, 02:55:58 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Kyler Murray left the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter after taking a hard hit. He is being evaluated for a concussion, with Carson Wentz taking over at quarterback.

What happened to Kyler Murray?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray, center, is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Lukas van Ness, left, and Javon Bullard, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray, center, is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Lukas van Ness, left, and Javon Bullard, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Kyler Murray was scrambling on a third down near the Vikings’ 34-yard line when he began to slide. Packers safety Javon Bullard hit Murray in the head, with Lukas Van Ness also involved in the collision.

Murray stayed on the ground as Vikings trainers checked on him. The Packers were penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Murray was able to walk off the field on his own and went straight to the locker room instead of the medical tent. The Vikings later announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Wentz replaced Murray at quarterback. J.J. McCarthy remains the emergency third quarterback and can only enter if both Murray and Wentz are unable to play.

Will Kyler Murray return vs Packers today?

Also Read: Is Josh Jacobs playing this year? What happened to Packers RB and why is he on the Commissioner’s Exempt List?

Vikings vs Packers Week 1 depth chart

Minnesota Vikings

Offense

QB: Kyler Murray (starter), Carson Wentz (backup), J.J. McCarthy (inactive – emergency 3rd QB only)

RB: Aaron Jones Sr. / Jordan Mason (co-starters or rotation), DeeJay Dallas (elevated), Demond Claiborne (inactive)

WR: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings; backups Tai Felton, Myles Price

TE: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew

OL (L to R): Christian Darrisaw (LT), Donovan Jackson (LG), Blake Brandel (C), Will Fries (RG), Brian O’Neill (RT)

Key backups: Ryan Van Demark, Joe Huber, etc. (Nick Samac and Caleb Tiernan inactive)

Defense

DL: Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (and rotations including Caleb Banks)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner (Kyle Van Noy also available)

ILB: Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson

Secondary: Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers / others, Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith (FS), Jay Ward (nickel options)

Inactives include CB Zemaiah Vaughn, S Jakobe Thomas, DL Elijah Williams

Special Teams: Will Reichard (K), Brett Thorson (P), Myles Price (KR/PR)

Green Bay Packers

Offense

QB: Jordan Love (starter), Tyrod Taylor

RB: MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks / others (Josh Jacobs out)

WR: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden; Skyy Moore also featured

TE: Tucker Kraft, Jonnu Smith

OL (L to R): Jordan Morgan (LT), LG (Aaron Banks inactive → Donovan Jennings or rookie Jager Burton expected), Sean Rhyan (C), Jacob Monk (RG), Zach Bako-Bewele (RT)

Defense

DL: Javon Hargrave (NT), Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, etc. (Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell inactive)

LB: Lukas Van Ness, Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Barryn Sorrell / others (Ty’Ron Hopper inactive)

Secondary: Keisean Nixon, Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams / Javon Bullard (nickel), Brandon Cisse / Carrington Valentine

Notable Packers inactives: G Aaron Banks, LB Ty’Ron Hopper, OL Travis Glover, WR J. Michael Sturdivant, DTs Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell.

Deep Dive

What specific injury led to Kyler Murray leaving the game against the Packers?

Kyler Murray left the game after taking a hard hit to the head from Packers' safety Javon Bullard while scrambling, leading to his evaluation for a concussion.

How does Kyler Murray's injury impact the Vikings' quarterback situation?

With Kyler Murray injured, Carson Wentz stepped in as the quarterback, making him the starter for the remainder of the game, while J.J. McCarthy remains inactive as the emergency third quarterback.

What determines if Kyler Murray will return to the game after his concussion evaluation?

Kyler Murray's return to the game depends on the results of the concussion evaluation conducted by medical staff, and no immediate information was provided on the severity of his injury.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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