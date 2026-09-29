What happened to PAC? AEW star found 'passed out' in Des Plaines parking lot; authorities' audio reveals details

New details have emerged about the final hours of AEW star PAC, who died at the age of 40.

AEW star PAC died at the age of 40. (X/ Newcastle United)

According to an exclusive New York Post report, the wrestler, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, was found unconscious inside a car in the parking lot of a CAVA restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, on Sunday afternoon.

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Dispatch audio obtained by the outlet reportedly captured authorities responding to a call about someone who had passed out inside a vehicle.

Deep Dive What were the final circumstances surrounding PAC's death? PAC was found unresponsive in his vehicle in the parking lot of a CAVA restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, shortly after AEW's All Out event, and was pronounced dead upon arrival of emergency services. Why was PAC in Illinois before his death? PAC was in Illinois to compete at AEW's All Out event held at the NOW Arena in Chicago, where he faced Andrade El Ídolo. What was PAC's wrestling legacy and achievements? PAC, born Benjamin Satterley, was known for his high-flying wrestling style, held multiple AEW Championships, and began his career in 2004, performing globally and captivating fans in AEW and WWE.

“This is going to be a slumper in a car. We cannot confirm breathing yet. At this point, we’re still on the phone getting further,” an official was heard saying, according to the report.

A short time later, authorities appeared to indicate that Satterley was dead on arrival.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office told the Post that Satterley was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m. Sunday. His cause of death remains pending an autopsy.

What witnesses said

A witness told the Post that several customers at the restaurant noticed Satterley unresponsive inside his vehicle and called 911.

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{{^usCountry}} Some people at the restaurant reportedly searched for medical equipment in an attempt to help before emergency crews arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some people at the restaurant reportedly searched for medical equipment in an attempt to help before emergency crews arrived. {{/usCountry}}

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“There was an ambulance, police and a fire truck, all outside,” the witness said.

Why was PAC in Illinois?

Satterley had been in Illinois for AEW's All Out event at the NOW Arena in Chicago on Saturday.

He faced Andrade El Ídolo during the pay-per-view but lost the match. PAC later appeared during the main event between Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay.

Also Read: PAC family: All on wife Natalie Satterley and parents as AEW and WWE star Benjamin Satterley dies aged 40

AEW announces PAC’s death

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AEW announced Satterley’s death late Sunday.

"All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans," AEW said in a social media post.

Also Read: 'First The Butcher, now PAC': AEW and WWE fans mourn deaths of two stars in one month

Wrestling world mourns PAC

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Tributes quickly followed the news of Satterley’s death.

Fellow wrestler Will Ospreay remembered PAC as both a remarkable performer and an important figure in his life.

“The greatest export from our country. Also the greatest human being,” Ospreay wrote on X. “Honored to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others."

AEW president Tony Khan also paid tribute to Satterley, writing, "Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace."