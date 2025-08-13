What is David G. Booth's net worth? Dimensional Fund Advisors CEO donates historic $300mn to KU Athletics

The University of Kansas revealed a rare donation from Austin, Texas, alumnus David G. Booth, just days before the Kansas Jayhawks football season is scheduled to kick start on August 23 against Fresno State. The remarkable donation, which amounts to over $300 million, is the biggest in the history of the University of Kansas and Kansas Athletics. It is also one of the highest single contributions in college athletics. David G. Booth's net worth is estimated to be $5 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth.(Dimensional Fund Advisors)

Booth, a legend in the world of finance, attended both Lawrence High School and KU. He founded Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global investment firm that, as of June 30, 2025, managed $853 billion in assets. As part of his visionary donation, Booth challenges additional benefactors to contribute $75 million, which kickstarts the next stage of development on the Gateway District and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Travis Goff, vice chancellor and director of KU athletics, stated that David's extraordinary generosity will accelerate new ‘Booth’ and phase II of the Gateway District. He hailed David's leadership and remarkable influence on generations of student-athletes. “There is no more generous and impactful Jayhawk, and we are so fortunate to call him a friend and mentor.”

Booth's dedication will drive the next phase of the Gateway District, which includes additional public and private investment for a new hotel, more dining options, student housing, better parking, and an outdoor event plaza.

Kansas Athletics will be able to remain strategic, creative, and a leader in college athletics with the remaining portion of Booth's donation.

What is David Booth's net worth?

In 2004, he contributed $9 million to the construction of The University of Kansas' Booth Family Hall of Athletics.

In 1998, he married Suzanne Deal, and they have two kids together. It made headlines when David and Suzanne spent $4.3 million to buy the original basketball rules, which were drafted by sport's founder James Naismith. Booth handed over the 13-rule paper to the University of Kansas. Naismith established the basketball program at the University of Kansas and later served as the school's coach for nine seasons.