What is Jameis Winston's 'crab legs' incident? Details as backup Giants QB replaces injured Jaxson Dart vs Rams

Jameis Winston is back in the spotlight after stepping in as the New York Giants’ backup quarterback against the Los Angeles Rams. But his appearance also brought attention to an old incident that has followed him throughout his career.

What is Jameis Winston's 'crab legs' incident?

Jameis Winston steps in for the New York Giants after starter Jaxson Dart went down with a knee injury. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Back in 2014, Winston was Florida State’s star quarterback and a Heisman Trophy winner. He was given a civil citation after surveillance footage showed him leaving a Publix grocery store in Tallahassee with crab legs and crawfish without paying, as per Complex.

He later spoke about the incident in a public statement, saying, “I went to the supermarket with the intent to purchase dinner but made a terrible mistake for which I'm taking full responsibility.”

Also read: What happened to Jaxson Dart? Giants QB injury and latest status

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{{^usCountry}} Before the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston talked about the incident again on ESPN’s Draft Academy. He said he believed a store employee had given him the items for free. However, Publix disputed his explanation after an internal review, saying there was “no information” to support it, according to Complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston talked about the incident again on ESPN’s Draft Academy. He said he believed a store employee had given him the items for free. However, Publix disputed his explanation after an internal review, saying there was “no information” to support it, according to Complex. {{/usCountry}}

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Florida State also briefly suspended Winston from its baseball team and required him to complete community service before he could return.

Also read: Why is Puka Nacua not playing tonight vs Giants? Is he injured? Reason behind Rams WR's absence explained

Jaxson Dart injured during Monday Night Football

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The New York Giants appeared to lose their starting quarterback early in their Week 2 “Monday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jaxson Dart suffered an apparent leg injury during the Giants’ first drive. After making a throw on New York’s seventh play, Dart was hit by two Rams defenders. He stayed on the ground and grabbed his leg.

Dart received medical attention on the field and was able to walk off on his own. He went to the Giants’ medical tent for further checks before walking to the locker room, according to USA Today.

(This story is being updated)