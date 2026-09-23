What is Lonzo Ball doing now? Life after Cavs in focus as 28-year-old shuts down retirement talks

At the peak of his sporting career, Lonzo Ball was in the news every other day, for sporting reasons or otherwise. But since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers in February this year, the talk about him has fallen quiet.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers player Lonzo Ball. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That changed on Wednesday as Lonzo Ball sparked retirement rumors during an appearance on the Ball in the Family Podcast, which aired on Tuesday. On the podcast, the former No. 2 2017 NBA draft pick was tearful as he talked about potentially ending his NBA career.

"To be honest, I don't think I ever got to my peak. And damn, that s*** sucks, but at the same time there's people that don't have meals at night to eat," the 28-year-old said. "That's how I look at the world."

But hours later, Ball clarified on X that he is not retiring, shutting down the talks that the podcast appearance briefly created. "I retired? News to me lol cuz I'm still waiting for a call… NBA season long," Ball wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Thus, Lonzo Ball is not retired. But what is he doing as he waits for his next landing spot? Let's take a look.

What Is Lonzo Ball Doing Now?

Lonzo Ball has been quite active with his music as he waits as a free agent for a new team. Since leaving the Cavaliers in February 2026, Lonzo Ball has made three music collaborations, primarily via his brother, LiAngelo Ball. In fact, Lonzo Ball is very much back into his Zo rap persona.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

'Aye,' LiAngelo Ball's April 2026 track featured Lonzo Ball as a guest performer. Again, in August 2026, LiAngelo Ball's track 'C'Mon' dropped, which featured Lonzo Ball as "Zo". Then Lonzo Ball reappeared as "Zo" in the music video for "Ball Row", which was released earlier this month on September 4.

In fact, all of his NBA related posts from his Instagram account were deleted. Now, only posts related to his and DiAngelo's music appear there.

Also read: Mike Sweetney cause of death: What happened to Knicks' No. 9 NBA draft pick in 2003?

Ball has played 322 NBA games across his seven seasons in the NBA. He has averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game through his NBA career.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, his production lately has fallen. In the 2024-25 season, playing for the Chicago Bulls, Ball averaged on 4.6 points in 35 games played. With Cleveland, it fell to 4.6 points per game in the same number of games played.