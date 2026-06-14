Madison Square Garden became one of New York City’s busiest spots on June 13, 2026, as Knicks fans, FIFA World Cup supporters, and concertgoers filled the area around Penn Station. Large crowds gathered around Madison Square Garden and Penn Station as Knicks fans followed Game 5 of the NBA Finals and Brazil and Morocco supporters made their way to MetLife Stadium for a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match. The crowd also led to a strong NYPD presence around the Garden and nearby transit hubs.

Madison Square Garden capacity, tickets and Knicks watch party seating explained

Madison Square Garden’s capacity(Oliya Scootercaster/X)

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Madison Square Garden can hold about 19,800 fans for basketball games, although the number changes depending on the event setup. The New York Knicks were not playing inside the arena on June 13 because Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs was taking place in San Antonio. However, the Garden area remained packed with fans hoping to watch the Knicks try to clinch the NBA title.

Demand for watch party tickets was high across the city. The Knicks’ main Game 5 watch party at Radio City Music Hall sold out quickly after $10 tickets were released. According to the New York Post, some resale listings later climbed above $1,400. The team also organized additional fan events near Madison Square Garden, with seating and admission depending on the venue.

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{{^usCountry}} The crowds grew even larger because thousands of people were also heading to 5 Seconds of Summer’s concert at Madison Square Garden. As fans arrived throughout the evening, police officers were stationed around the area to help manage pedestrian traffic and keep entrances clear. Brazil vs Morocco World Cup fans add to huge Penn Station crowds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crowds grew even larger because thousands of people were also heading to 5 Seconds of Summer’s concert at Madison Square Garden. As fans arrived throughout the evening, police officers were stationed around the area to help manage pedestrian traffic and keep entrances clear. Brazil vs Morocco World Cup fans add to huge Penn Station crowds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the same time, FIFA World Cup 2026 supporters poured through Penn Station before the Brazil vs Morocco Group C match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Videos from the scene showed fans wearing Brazil’s yellow and green jerseys along with Morocco’s red colors. Many could be seen chanting, waving flags, clapping, and celebrating as they entered subway stations near Madison Square Garden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, FIFA World Cup 2026 supporters poured through Penn Station before the Brazil vs Morocco Group C match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Videos from the scene showed fans wearing Brazil’s yellow and green jerseys along with Morocco’s red colors. Many could be seen chanting, waving flags, clapping, and celebrating as they entered subway stations near Madison Square Garden. {{/usCountry}}

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The scenes highlighted New York City’s role as a major World Cup host location. Expanded rail service and transportation plans helped move supporters between Manhattan and the stadium, while fan activities across the city brought even more visitors into Midtown.

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With World Cup supporters, Knicks fans, and concertgoers all gathering in the same area, streets around Madison Square Garden remained crowded throughout the evening. NYPD officers stayed visible near Penn Station and surrounding blocks as thousands of people moved through one of New York City’s busiest transportation centers.

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