What New York Giants players have said about Jaxson Dart's appearance at Donald Trump rally

Jaxson Dart’s appearance at the President Donald Trump’s New York rally quickly went viral and generated widespread headlines, as it is uncommon for a young NFL player to publicly endorse or praise a sitting U.S. president at a high-profile political event.

Jaxson Dart’s appearance at the President Donald Trump’s New York rally quickly went viral.(Getty Images via AFP)

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However, the fallout from the event soon raised concerns about potential tension within the New York Giants locker room after one of Dart’s own teammates publicly criticized his appearance at the rally.

“Thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man,” Abdul Carter wrote in a social media post that was later deleted.

However, the situation appears to have cooled down after both Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart addressed the controversy during a recent post-practice media session.

Jaxson Dart addressed his teammates in a meeting on Thursday to discuss his introduction of Donald Trump at last week's rally.

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{{^usCountry}} According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, team leaders including Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jameis Winston also spoke on the matter and worked to move the locker room past the controversy. Abdul Carter clarifies stance on Dart controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, team leaders including Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jameis Winston also spoke on the matter and worked to move the locker room past the controversy. Abdul Carter clarifies stance on Dart controversy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters on Friday, Abdul Carter said that some issues extend beyond football, which is why he felt compelled to address the controversy surrounding Jaxson Dart’s appearance at the rally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters on Friday, Abdul Carter said that some issues extend beyond football, which is why he felt compelled to address the controversy surrounding Jaxson Dart’s appearance at the rally. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Jaxson is one of our leaders - he's the face of our franchise. He represents himself and what he does, and he represents all of us. If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Jaxson is one of our leaders - he's the face of our franchise. He represents himself and what he does, and he represents all of us. If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Carter also made it clear that his disagreement with Dart’s decision does not mean there is any animosity between the two teammates.

“I sit next to Jaxson every day - we're close, we talk. As long as we make sure we have the same goal as a team, and our goals align - which they do -that's all that matter. I just want to move past this,” he explained.

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Also read: Jaxson Dart's GF caught doing most un-Trump thing ever amid MAGA controversy; Giants react

When asked whether Dart apologized during their conversation, Carter revealed that he never expected or wanted an apology from his quarterback.

Winston addresses controversy with real-life examples

Jameis Winston, another Giants quarterback, also weighed in on the controversy surrounding Jaxson Dart.

While Winston said he was proud of the way both Dart and Abdul Carter handled a situation that many viewed as a feud, he also drew on real-life examples to offer his perspective on the broader discussion sparked by the incident.

“I’m from a city where a little nine-year-old girl who decided to march got put in jail for volunteering her right of free speech, for standing on what she believes in,” Winston said. “That’s history, and I believe history repeats itself. But I also believe in respecting authority, respecting, treating a man and a woman as I would like to be treated. That is how uncomfortable situations and uncomfortable times have unified people. Because you know them, you realize from them, and you grow from them."

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Winston also said that the way Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter came together despite their differing views highlights the value of diversity and mutual respect within a team environment.

John Harbaugh sees positive outcome from controversy

Giants head coach John Harbaugh, who likely did not expect to be dealing with a situation like this during his first round of OTAs with the team, also addressed the controversy and chose to focus on the positives.

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Also read: Gunner Olszewski injury update: Giants WR carted off during OTAs; torn Achilles suspected

"It was really a good opportunity for us as a football team to have these kind of conversations around a real-life incident…”, he said. He later concluded, “We're in a good place now, and we're moving forward.”

Jaxson Dart shares personal view

Jaxson Dart himself spoke on the issue. He said has long held a deep respect for the United States and the office of the president, regardless of political affiliation, citing his family's history of military and public service.

He also emphasized that he values and respects all of his teammates, regardless of their political views, religious beliefs, or personal differences.

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“I also understand that in this world, politics can be a sensitive matter, a sensitive topic. I also understand that I am the quarterback of the New York Giants and that involves a lot of responsibility, it's under a microscope and there's a lot that comes with that, and it's been something that I've embraced. I've loved being here, I've loved the city of New York, I've loved the city of New Jersey, the people that I've met here, it's just been a really amazing experience and there's not another place that I'd rather be.” he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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