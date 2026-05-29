Jaxson Dart's GF caught doing most un-Trump thing ever amid MAGA controversy; Giants react

As Jaxson Dart has found himself in trouble over his unexpected support for President Donald Trump, his girlfriend's choices have added a new twist in the controversy. The New York Giants quarterback reportedly met with his fellow players and coaches to explain a video showing him introducing the president during an NYC event for Congressman Mike Lawler. NFL quarterback Jaxson Dart, with the New York Giants, left, hugs President Donald Trump during a Fighting For American Workers event, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Suffern, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy) (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

“Big Blue nation, it's a pleasure to be here,” Dart told supporters at the event. “What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here.”

“And without further ado, I'm grateful, I'm honored, and I'm pleased to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America.”

The moment reportedly irked Dart's teammates and Giants staff. Abdul Carter immediately reacted, tweeting: "Thought this (s---) was AI. What we doing, man?" The post is now deleted.

Veteran Giants reportedly stepped in ESPN later reported that veteran QB Jameis Winston and pass rusher Brian Burns addressed the locker room during the same meeting. The reported message centered around keeping disagreements and political discussions inside the building while maintaining focus on football after a disappointing 4-13 campaign.

The Giants are entering a new era after hiring John Harbaugh as head coach following the difficult rookie season for Dart and Carter.

Jaxson Dart's MAGA-linked activity The controversy only intensified after online users revisited years of Dart’s Instagram activity. As discussion escalated, reporter JD Wolf wrote, “Dart's public Instagram activity paints a more politically aligned picture, showing years of engagement with Trump's content dating back to 2023.”

Fans uncovered multiple examples of Dart liking MAGA-related posts, campaign clips and videos of late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

One resurfaced interaction involved a Trump campaign clip titled “President Trump's 20 Promises to America,” while another featured Trump praising Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and criticizing “radical left maniacs.”

Dart also publicly shared prayers for Kirk’s family following the activist’s killing during a 2025 tour stop.

Jaxson Dart's girlfriend adds a twist Amid the backlash, social media users turned their attention toward Dart’s girlfriend Marissa Ayers. She was seen dancing to a Bad Bunny number in a recent vlog. As we all know - the Puerto Rican has been at odds with Trump for months.

Here is the VIDEO.

Trump even called Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show as “an affront to the Greatness of America” and a "slap in the face” to the country.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.