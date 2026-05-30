Gunner Olszewski injury update: Giants WR carted off during OTAs; torn Achilles suspected

“Sources: Giants fear that WR Gunner Olszewski, who was carted off the practice field today, tore his c. He will undergo additional testing to confirm the injury,” he wrote.

So far, the Giants have not provided any official update regarding his condition. However, NFL insider Adam Schefter later shared an update on his X account, revealing the reason and possible consequences behind the 29-year-old being taken off the field.

NBC reported that several reporters attending the practice witnessed Gunner Olszewski suffer a non-contact injury during a drill. Practice was briefly halted as trainers treated him on the field before he was carted away for additional medical evaluation.

New York Giants suffered a setback after reports emerged on Friday morning that wide receiver Gunner Olszewski was carted off the field during the team’s OTA practice session.

While the exact nature of the injury has not yet been identified or confirmed, in many cases involving a suspected torn Achilles, the initial fears are often confirmed.

Olszewski injury marks second blow for Giants The development comes as another significant setback for the New York Giants, who had already suffered a major injury blow earlier this month. The team’s defensive line took a hit during third OTA practice when defensive Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles tendon.

Robertson-Harris, who joined Big Blue in free agency, started all 17 games for the New York Giants last season, mainly playing at defensive end. He recorded 35 tackles, including 19 solo tackles, along with three tackles for loss during the campaign.

Meanwhile, Olszewski joined the ] Giants midway through the 2023 season before missing the entire 2024 campaign because of injury. He returned last season and appeared in 16 games for New York, recording 10 catches for 145 yards while averaging 9.0 yards on 24 punt returns and 26.2 yards on 26 kick returns.

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He also served as the team’s primary punt returner whenever healthy. Across 81 career games, including five starts, the wide receiver has totaled 25 receptions for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

If Olszewski's injury turns out to be serious, the New York Giants will need someone else to step into his role.