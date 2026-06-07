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What time does Belmont Stakes 2026 start? Full Saratoga festival lineup and schedule

Scheduled for June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course, the Belmont Stakes will begin at 7:04 p.m. ET.

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 03:02 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Belmont Stakes 2026 is set for Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course, and the main race is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. ET. The day also includes a full broadcast schedule that starts in the morning and builds through the evening.

Horses took to the track in a prep race ahead of the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on June 7, 2025, in Saratoga Springs, New York. (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The entire horse racing weekend is referred to as the Belmont Stakes. The race will be held at Saratoga Race Course for the third and last time in 2026. The racing event will return to Belmont Park in 2027 after the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

Race time

The official NYRA guide says post time for the Belmont Stakes is 7:04 p.m. ET. Fox coverage begins earlier in the day. NYRA’s TV schedule lists 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on FS2, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on FOX, and 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. across FOX and FS1 before the Belmont itself goes off at 7:04 p.m. ET.

Full schedule

The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival runs across several days at Saratoga. NYRA’s schedule shows stakes races on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with the Belmont Stakes headlining Saturday night.

The track is located in the picturesque upstate New York town of Saratoga Springs, which is known for its elm-lined lanes. Every July and August, Saratoga Springs becomes the summer capital of American racing. Saratoga provides its small 50,000-seat venue for the June Belmont Stakes, which stands in sharp contrast to Belmont Park's enormous size.

Fans online have been sharing viewing reminders, race-day questions, and comments about the schedule on racing posts and social platforms tied to the Belmont build-up. The official festival pages and broadcast guides have become the main reference points for those discussions.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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