New York Knicks fans have waited more than five decades for this moment, and now the city is ready to celebrate. The Knicks’ championship parade is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, with the event beginning at 10 a.m. ET in Lower Manhattan.

Fans climb a truck while celebrating after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the title in New York, US, early on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

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Fans who cannot attend in person will still be able to watch the celebration live on local television networks and through live TV streaming services. The parade comes just days after the Knicks finally won their first NBA championship since 1973. Led by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, the team ended a 53-year wait and gave fans a moment they had been dreaming about for decades.

A quick look at the event details:

Details Information Date June 18, 2026 Time 10 a.m. ET Route The Battery to City Hall via Broadway Watch Live MSG Network, ABC 7, FOX 5, NBC 4

What time does the Knicks parade start?

The New York Knicks championship parade is set to start at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 18. City officials confirmed that the celebration will begin near Battery Park before moving through Lower Manhattan. Fans are expected to gather along the route hours before the first floats roll out, as large crowds are expected for the historic event.

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{{^usCountry}} This will be a special day not only for the players but also for supporters who spent years waiting to see the franchise bring another NBA title to New York. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has already described the event as one that could become one of the biggest parades the city has ever seen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This will be a special day not only for the players but also for supporters who spent years waiting to see the franchise bring another NBA title to New York. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has already described the event as one that could become one of the biggest parades the city has ever seen. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who are Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas? FBI names suspects in alleged White House UFC attack plot Jalen Brunson and Knicks parade route {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who are Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas? FBI names suspects in alleged White House UFC attack plot Jalen Brunson and Knicks parade route {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The parade will follow the famous Canyon of Heroes route. It starts at Battery Park and moves north along Broadway before ending near City Hall. After the parade reaches its final stop, a ceremony will take place outside City Hall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The parade will follow the famous Canyon of Heroes route. It starts at Battery Park and moves north along Broadway before ending near City Hall. After the parade reaches its final stop, a ceremony will take place outside City Hall. {{/usCountry}}

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During that event, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to present Keys to the City to Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and other members of the championship-winning roster. The ceremony will serve as the official conclusion of the city’s celebration.

How to watch the Knicks parade live from home?

Fans who are unable to make the trip to Manhattan will still have several ways to follow the celebration. According to reports, the parade will be carried live by local New York broadcasters, including MSG Network, FOX 5 and ABC 7. Live TV streaming platforms such as FuboTV and DirecTV are also expected to provide access for viewers without cable.

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With confetti, open-top buses and thousands of fans expected along Broadway, the parade will mark the official victory lap for a Knicks team that finally ended the franchise’s 53-year championship wait.

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