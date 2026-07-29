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When did Justin Herbert start dating Madison Beer? Inside the timeline of Chargers QB's whirlwind romance

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer shared the engagement news through a joint Instagram post featuring a 12-photo carousel documenting the proposal.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 00:59:55 IST
By Ojas Jaiswal
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Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are officially engaged. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and the pop singer shared the news on Tuesday through a joint Instagram post featuring a 12-photo carousel documenting the proposal.

By early October 2025, Madison Beer and Justin Herbert confirmed their romance after sharing a kiss on the sidelines before the Chargers' game against the Commanders. (Instagram @madisonbeer)
By early October 2025, Madison Beer and Justin Herbert confirmed their romance after sharing a kiss on the sidelines before the Chargers' game against the Commanders. (Instagram @madisonbeer)

The gallery was captioned "meet my fiancé," and accompanied by Perry Como's classic song “And I Love You So.”

Before beginning their relationship, Beer, 27, was in a long-term relationship with social media personality Nick Austin from around 2020 to 2025.

The couple's romance first attracted attention in August 2025, when Herbert was spotted spending time with Beer during the filming of one of her music videos. Their relationship became more public the following month after TMZ published photos of the pair holding hands during a night out in Los Angeles.

The hard launch

By early October 2025, the relationship was effectively confirmed after Beer and Herbert were seen kissing on the sidelines before the Chargers' matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Also read: Madison Beer vs Justin Herbert net worth: Who is richer? A look at their wealth amid engagement

Later that month, they made another high-profile appearance together at a Los Angeles Lakers game, where Herbert even shielded Beer from a loose basketball. Photos of the pair shared by the Lakers on X quickly gained widespread attention, collecting thousands of reposts and likes.

Love notes on birthdays

On March 5, Herbert celebrated Beer's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram Stories tribute, writing, "Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time. I love you so much. You've changed my life forever."

He followed it up with another post that read, "I am the luckiest guy alive," before sharing a picture of Beer petting several goats with the caption, "My goats."

A few days later, Beer returned the gesture for Herbert's birthday, posting on Instagram Stories, "I am so lucky to be yours, you are my dream come true."

Music video to engagement

Their relationship continued to flourish in May 2026, when Herbert appeared as the lead in Beer's "lovergirl" music video, marking one of the couple's most public collaborations.

Also read: Why are NFL players posting '#WorthTheCost'? FIFA World Cup reignites push for natural grass in place of turfs

Now, in July 2026, the pair have taken the next step in their relationship, announcing their engagement after less than a year of dating.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal

Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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