When will Kyler Murray return? Vikings QB injury update as he eyes comeback after concussion

Kyler Murray will have to wait a little longer for his next game in a Minnesota Vikings jersey. The quarterback has been ruled out against the Chicago Bears as he continues to work through the NFL’s concussion protocol, but his return could be just around the corner.

Kyler Murray is in the NFL concussion protocol and will miss the Vikings' game against the Bears. (Getty Images via AFP)

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With Murray ruled out, Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Vikings.

Vikings injury update

Murray took part in limited practice throughout the week but did not have enough time to make further progress. JJ McCarthy will be the No 2 quarterback against Chicago. He was the emergency No 3 quarterback against Green Bay and could only play if the first two quarterbacks were injured, as per AP.

Murray is not the only Vikings player who will miss the game. According to AP, wide receiver Jauan Jennings has also been ruled out after missing practice all week due to a personal family matter. Running back Jordan Mason will miss at least four games because of a broken thumb.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill is listed as questionable with a knee injury he suffered during Wednesday’s practice. However, coach Kevin O’Connell said he was encouraged by how O’Neill looked on the field Friday.

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O'Connell said he expects Murray to clear the protocol early next week. According to AP, he should then be able to play at Tampa Bay on September 27.

“Kyler showed a lot of progress,” O’Connell said. “He’s doing well.”

As per Fox Sports, Murray has made enough progress that the Vikings feel he could return in Week 3. "He actually progressed really fast in his concussion protocol to the point where he even did some scout team reps last week," Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer said. “They think he’s going to progress again this week to the point where he could even go in next week.”

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What happened to Murray

Murray was injured in the first quarter of his Vikings debut during the season opener. According to AP, he took an illegal hit to the head from Green Bay safety Javon Bullard. The play led to an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Murray did not slide feet-first and forward, which left him open to contact. However, Bullard’s lowered shoulder was still ruled excessive as Murray moved toward the ground.

O’Connell explained what happened. “He plays with such explosiveness that he was trying to go feet-first, but he ended up going kind of sideways,” O’Connell said. “The game speed and the velocity of the play ended up putting him in a risk-worthy opportunity there for him to get hurt, and luckily it seems to be we avoided anything serious. Just how he’s feeling, I’m very encouraged about what next week looks for him.”

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Murray was able to slowly walk off the field on his own. He was alert and talking to his teammates in the locker room afterward. He also looked good during practice this week.