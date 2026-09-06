Who are Lane Kiffin’s children? All about LSU coach's kids Landry, Presley and Knox

Lane Kiffin’s three children have grown up around college football, but each has taken a different path. The LSU head coach shares daughters Landry Kiffin and Presley Kiffin, and son Monte Knox Kiffin with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin has three children, Landry, Presley and Knox, while his LSU move has brought fresh attention to his family.. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File) (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via)

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Landry has been linked to LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, while Presley has pursued volleyball and Knox has followed his father into football.

Kiffin, who left Ole Miss for LSU in November 2025, is now starting a new chapter as the Tigers’ head coach. His family remains a point of interest as he begins the 2026 college football season.

Lane Kiffin’s children: Landry, Presley and Knox

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin have three children. Their oldest, Landry Kiffin, was born in 2004, followed by Presley Kiffin in 2006 and Knox in 2009.

The couple divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. Lane has continued to speak about the importance of his children while moving through different coaching jobs across college football.

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read: LSU coach Lane Kiffin reveals reason behind rapper Toosii’s exit after just 3 months; ‘he signed with…’ Landry Kiffin and LSU linebacker Whit Weeks {{/usCountry}}

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Landry Kiffin is the child who has drawn the most attention around her father’s move to LSU. She made her relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks public in 2025, when Lane was still coaching Ole Miss. That connection became especially notable because Ole Miss and LSU were rivals at the time.

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Now that Lane is at LSU, Landry and Weeks are at the same school. Weeks is entering his fourth season with the Tigers and is one of LSU’s leading defensive players. The school says he has recorded 205 career tackles and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2024.

Also Read: Lane Kiffin net worth: How much LSU, Ole Miss salary add to his career earnings? Details out

Presley Kiffin’s volleyball career

Presley Kiffin, Lane and Layla Kiffin’s second child, was born on October 19, 2006. In March 2024, she announced her commitment to play volleyball at USC, the same university where her father previously coached football.

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As per PEOPLE Magazine, USC’s athlete bio lists Presley as an outside hitter. She also said she planned to continue her athletic and academic career at USC, where she studied communications.

Knox Kiffin and Lane Kiffin’s latest LSU chapter

Knox Kiffin, Lane Kiffin’s youngest child, is a quarterback at University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge and a Class of 2028 college football recruit. ESPN lists him as a quarterback in the 2028 recruiting class, while recent recruiting reports show growing interest from college programs.

Lane Kiffin became LSU’s 37th head football coach in November 2025 after six seasons at Ole Miss. He made his LSU debut against Clemson on September 5, 2026, in the Tigers’ season opener.

His first game also came during an ongoing eligibility dispute involving former Ole Miss players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. Both players had brief NFL stints before seeking to return to college football at LSU. A Louisiana judge issued a preliminary injunction allowing them to remain eligible while the case continues.

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Despite the ruling, LSU did not include Wright or Harris on its roster for the Clemson opener. The SEC has also filed a federal lawsuit against LSU and Kiffin over the dispute.