Lane Kiffin net worth: How much LSU, Ole Miss salary add to his career earnings? Details out

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts after his defense makes a fourth down stop in the third quarter of the game against the Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 8, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi.(Getty Images via AFP) If Lane Kiffin chooses to leave Ole Miss, he would owe the university a $4 million buyout if he departs before the end of the season. Lane Kiffin, the head football coach at Ole Miss Rebels, could be heading to LSU Tigers. According to veteran reporter Bruce Feldman, LSU has offered Kiffin a massive seven-year deal worth around $100 million. The contract would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

"I talked to LSU sources this morning, and they are very confident that Lane Kiffin is going to come to Baton Rouge and accept this job," Feldman added. "Expect for him to announce a decision later today."

Lane Kiffin salary and net worth

Lane Kiffin has amassed an estimated $14 million net worth through his coaching career in both college football and the NFL, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This wealth comes from multiple sources, including coaching salaries, contract buyouts, performance bonuses, and additional income from endorsements, media appearances, and broadcasting work with ESPN.

At Ole Miss, Kiffin earns a base salary of $9 million per year, a figure that has contributed significantly to his net worth since his joining in 2019.

His contract with the university runs through December 31, 2030, and he can earn up to $2.6 million in bonuses during the 2025 season, according to USA Today and Athlon Sports.

If Kiffin chooses to leave Ole Miss, he would owe the university a $4 million buyout if he departs before the end of the season, or $3 million if he leaves afterward.

Lane Kiffin's coaching career

1997-1998: Fresno State (assistant)

1999: Colorado State (graduate assistant)

2000: Jacksonville Jaguars (defensive quality control)

2001: USC (tight ends)

2002-2003: USC (wide receivers)

2004: USC (passing game coordinator/wide receivers)

2005-2006: USC (offensive coordinator/wide receivers)

2007-2008: Oakland Raiders (head coach)

2009: Tennessee (head coach)

2010-2013: USC (head coach)

2014-2016; Alabama (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

2017-2019: Florida Atlantic (head coach)

2020-present: Ole Miss (head coach)