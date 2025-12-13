Who is Alberto Mendoza? All about Heisman Trophy contender Fernando Mendoza’s younger brother

Alberto Mendoza entered as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 and now sits behind his older brother on Indiana’s depth chart.(Getty Images via AFP) As Fernando Mendoza leads Indiana to a historic season, his younger brother Alberto remains a steady presence, both on the roster and behind the scenes. Fernando Mendoza’s season has followed a clean, winning script on paper. Indiana opened 13-0, secured its first Big Ten title since 1967, and placed its quarterback in the Heisman conversation. The results are clear. What sits behind them is quieter.

Much of Mendoza’s move to Bloomington, and his comfort there, traces back to family. In particular, to his younger brother.

Alberto Mendoza’s football path and role with the Hoosiers

Alberto Mendoza is no stranger to the game. Like Fernando, he played high school football at Columbus in Miami, Florida, before making the jump to college football. He entered as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 and now sits behind his older brother on Indiana’s depth chart.

Alberto’s role has been limited but steady. As a backup, he has completed 18 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. His first career touchdown pass came earlier this season against Kennesaw State, a moment that drew an emotional response from both brothers on the sideline.

Why family mattered in Mendoza’s transfer decision

Fernando Mendoza transferred to Indiana after weighing several factors, including coaching, development, and long-term opportunity. Having Alberto already in the program played a central role in that decision.

“I think having my little brother there, who’s my best friend and the person who pushes me the hardest, it was great to have that,” Mendoza said in January, speaking to the IndyStar. He added that seeing Alberto’s experience with the staff helped shape his view of the program’s culture.

Those observations extended beyond practice and playing time. They became part of how Mendoza evaluated where he could grow next.

That same theme appears in a letter written by the brothers’ mother, Elsa Mendoza, and published through The Players’ Tribune. In it, she referenced conversations Fernando had with Alberto about his development at Indiana and how those discussions reinforced the belief that playing under head coach Curt Cignetti was the right move.

She also noted that Fernando’s long-term goals remained intact, including aspirations of reaching the NFL.

Two timelines, one program

As Fernando Mendoza is leading a historic season, his brother, Alberto, is learning, waiting, and contributing when called upon.

