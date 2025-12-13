Heisman Trophy 2025: Who is Fernando Mendoza’s mother? How Elsa Mendoza’s support shaped Indiana QB

Fernando Mendoza is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this year.(Getty Images via AFP) Elsa Mendoza, a former college tennis player diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, has been the guiding force behind her son’s rise to Heisman Trophy finalist. Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza has taken college football by storm, leading Indiana to a perfect 13–0 start and the school’s first Big Ten title since 1967. He is also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this year. But behind his success is the strong support of his mother, Elsa Mendoza.

As the countdown for the Heisman Trophy 2025 result nears its ends, here is everything you need to know about Fernando Mendoza's mother.

Who is Fernando Mendoza’s mother?

Elsa, a former tennis player at the University of Miami, has always been her son’s biggest motivator. From teaching him how to throw a football as a child to encouraging him during his recruitment struggles, Elsa has been central to Fernando’s journey, reported The Daily Californian.

Facing challenges with strength

In 2014, Elsa was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a condition affecting the central nervous system. Today, she uses a wheelchair but continues to attend her son’s games. Earlier this year, Mendoza explained to Fox Sports how his mother inspires him and said, “She battles it every single day, and she is my light and my inspiration, because no matter what, no matter how hard it gets, she always maintains this unwavering positivity and influence in our lives.”

Her presence at the Big Ten Championship was a testament to her determination. In a letter published on The Players Tribune, Elsa wrote, “I’m so proud of you,” after Indiana’s 13–10 win over Ohio State.

Also read: Heisman Trophy ceremony 2025: When and how to watch; TV and streaming details

Fernando Mendoza's support for MS awareness

Mendoza has used his platform to honour his mother. While playing for the University of California, Berkeley, he partnered with a local restaurant to create the Mendoza Burrito, with proceeds supporting the National MS Society. After transferring to Indiana, he continued similar efforts, launching a fundraiser with a local restaurant to raise $100,000 for MS research and programs.

He explained to The Daily Californian, “Whether one person buys the burrito or 100 people buy the burrito, I’m really just happy that we’re able to spread MS awareness… I’m trying to set a precedent that these deals can have a positive connotation and positive tell.”

Also read: Ohio State's Julian Sayin looking forward to following idols as a Heisman finalist

A bond that drives success

Elsa’s unwavering support has helped turn Mendoza from an unheralded recruit into a Heisman Trophy favorite. “At this point, she has a tough time moving around and stuff like that, but her happiness, her joy, and her determination is what inspires me every single day and that’s what pushes me,” Fernando said in a video for Hoosiers Connect.

As Fernando prepares for the 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony on December 13, his story reflects the powerful bond between mother and son, proving that family support can be as crucial as talent on the path to greatness.

FAQs

1. Who is Fernando Mendoza’s mother?

Fernando Mendoza’s mother is Elsa Mendoza, a former University of Miami tennis player and a strong supporter of her son’s football career.

2. What health challenges does Elsa Mendoza face?

Elsa Mendoza has multiple sclerosis (MS) and uses a wheelchair, but she continues to inspire Fernando with her positivity and strength.

3. How has Fernando Mendoza supported his mother’s cause?

Fernando has launched fundraising initiatives like the Mendoza Burrito and other projects to raise awareness and funds for MS research and programs.