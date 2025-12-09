Heisman Trophy ceremony 2025: When and how to watch; TV and streaming details

Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025.(Getty Images via AFP) Heisman 2025 begins Dec 13 at 7 p.m. ET at the Appel Room, NYC. The ceremony airs live on ABC and streams via local affiliates and the ESPN app. As the college football season winds down, the fight for the most prestigious award in the sport - the Heisman Trophy takes centerstage this week. On Monday, the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy 2025 were announced and it will be followed by the official ceremony on Saturday, December 13, when the winner will be announced.

This year, the Heisman Trophy contestants include Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. Only one among them is set to be crowned the winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

When will the ceremony take place? How to watch it? Details have been discussed below.

When Is The Heisman Trophy 2025 Ceremony?

The Heisman Trophy 2025 ceremony is slated for Saturday evening, i.e. December 13, 2025, in New York City. The ceremony will officially commence at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Appel Room inside Jazz at Lincoln Center, located at 10 Columbus Circle, New York City.

Though the event will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET, the guests will start arriving on the red carpet by 6 p.m. on Saturday. The broadcast is also expected to start around 6 p.m. ET.

How To Watch Heisman Trophy 2025: TV & Streaming Details

The 2025 edition of the Heisman Trophy will be broadcast live on ABC. Those with cable connections can stream the event on their local ABC affiliate. Additionally, those streaming the event can do so via the ESPN app.

Who Is Expected To Win The Heisman Trophy?

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza leads the 2025 Heisman finalists after guiding his team to a 13-0 season with elite efficiency, a 181.4 passer rating, and 33 TDs to 6 interceptions.

Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia impressed as a dual-threat, totaling 3,192 passing yards, 826 rushing yards, and 36 total TDs. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love posted 1,372 rushing yards and 21 total TDs as a true workhorse, while Ohio State’s Julian Sayin threw for 3,323 yards and 31 TDs.

Mendoza’s precision and impact make him the Heisman favorite.