Heisman Trophy price: How much does legendary trophy cost? Details here

The Heisman Trophy price(Heisman official site) Historic college football awards draw big money as rare Heisman trophies become prized collectibles. The Heisman Trophy is college football's most prestigious individual honor. It symbolises exceptional athletic performance, perseverance and legacy each season.

Yet beyond its emotional and sporting significance, the trophy has evolved into a sought-after collectable with substantial financial value, especially when older editions are sold at auction.

Some of the earlier awards are very desirable to collectors and memorabilia investors since the Heisman Trust forbids victors from selling their trophies after 1999. As a result, only medals from before 1999 can be lawfully auctioned.

What drives the value of a Heisman trophy?

A Heisman Trophy's monetary worth at auction is mostly determined by its origin, player legacy, and rarity.

Since 1999, winners must sign an agreement barring them from selling the trophy to anybody outside of their family. So, only trophies dated before 1999 and very seldom those that were traded before the rule can be put up for public auction. By its very nature, this legal restriction restricts supply and raises the cost of available trophies.

By means of player legacy, trophies won by athletes who went on to have notable collegiate seasons or prosperous professional careers usually fetch higher values. Rashaan Salaam's exceptional collegiate achievement and Tim Brown's Hall of Fame career increased the value of their awards among collectors.

Clint Frank’s 1937 award and Larry Kelley’s 1936 trophy have become prized historic artefacts precisely because of their age and scarcity.

Price paid for the trophies

The 1998 Heisman Trophy won by Ricky Williams, a legend at the University of Texas and one of the most explosive running backs in college football, sold for $504,000 at a Heritage Auctions event in October 2019.

It is one of the most amazing examples of Heisman market value. The highest price ever paid for a Heisman Trophy at a public sale is still that sum.

Williams' trophy is particularly rare and sought-after by collectors because it was given out shortly before the law change that now prohibits victors from selling their trophies.

Tim Brown's 1987 Heisman Trophy fetched $435762 at Goldin Auctions in 2018. Brown's a famed Notre Dame wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The 1994 trophy of Rashaan Salaam, Colorado’s dynamic running back, also brought a bashing $399,608 for a CTE-research fundraiser in 2018.