Who is Alireza Beiranvand? 5 things to know about Iran's goalkeeper after heroics vs Belgium in LA

Alireza Beiranvand, the goalkeeper for Iran in the FIFA World Cup Group G game vs Belgium, emerged as the hero for the West Asian nation as they persisted in a 0-0 draw against one of the tournament favorites Sunday.

Alireza Beiranvand in action against Belgium in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)

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Beiranvand pulled seven critical saves from a Belgium attack led by Napoli star Kevin De Bruyne and Aston Villa's Leandro Trossard, with Manchester City's Jérémy Doku missing the game with an illness. However, the goalkeeper from Persian Gulf Pro League club Tractor kept his forte unbreeched.

With the draw, Group G delivered the second biggest upset of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Group H favorites Spain were held to a 0-0 draw by Cabo Verde. Besides the scoreline, the two games had one more similarity: much like Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha (Josimar Dias), Alireza Beiranvand was the hero of Iran's resilient defense.

In this article, we will look at 5 interesting things to know about Alireza Beiranvand.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Why is Jeremy Doku not playing today in Belgium vs Iran World Cup game? Major health update on Manchester City star 5 Things To Know About Alireza Beiranvand 1. Comes From A Kurdish Lak Nomadic Family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Why is Jeremy Doku not playing today in Belgium vs Iran World Cup game? Major health update on Manchester City star 5 Things To Know About Alireza Beiranvand 1. Comes From A Kurdish Lak Nomadic Family {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He was born in Khorramabad County in Iran's Lorestan Province, in the country's western part within the Zagros Mountains. He grew up in a Kurdish Lak nomadic family as a shepherd. The Kurdish Lak are a tribal confederation native within the Zagros Mountains. 2. Holds Two Guinness Records {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was born in Khorramabad County in Iran's Lorestan Province, in the country's western part within the Zagros Mountains. He grew up in a Kurdish Lak nomadic family as a shepherd. The Kurdish Lak are a tribal confederation native within the Zagros Mountains. 2. Holds Two Guinness Records {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beiranvand holds two records in the Guinness World Records, which includes the farthest throw ever made in soccer at 200.140 feet. The record was created in a game vs South Korea on October 11, 2016. He holds another record for the longest drop kick at 255.95 feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beiranvand holds two records in the Guinness World Records, which includes the farthest throw ever made in soccer at 200.140 feet. The record was created in a game vs South Korea on October 11, 2016. He holds another record for the longest drop kick at 255.95 feet. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo waves journalists away at training after Portugal's poor World Cup start

3. Steller Numbers Vs Belgium

Alireza Beiranvand pulled off seven saves against Belgium, many of them were critical goal line saves that kept his country in the game just by a few inches. He also pulled off 20 of 34 attempted passes successfully and 11 of his 24 long balls found their targets.

4. A Local Star

Beiranvand peaked with his league career in the last decade creating one big record after another in the Persian Gulf Pro league. He was voted the best goalkeeper in the Persian Pro League for four consecutive seasons. He was voted the Iranian Footballer of the Year in 2019 and also is the first ever Iranian to be nominated for the Best FIFA Football Awards.

5. Made Headlines For Saving Ronaldo Penalty

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Alireza Beiranvand pulled off a goalkeeping masterclass in the Group stage game against Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The highlight of the game was Beiranvand saving a 53rd minute penalty from none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, as Iran held the European giants to a 1-1 draw in Saransk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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