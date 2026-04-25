Who is Avieon Terrell? Clemson CB and AJ Terrell's brother enters Day 2 of NFL draft without a team

Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell remains among the notable defensive prospects after the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. While teams continue to evaluate secondary depth, the future of the Clemson Tigers star remains uncertain.

Avieon Terrell defensive back of Clemson.(Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His performances at the college level and football background have kept him in discussion as franchises look for depth and versatility in their defensive units. It remains to be seen if any team takes the big bet on him on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

“I'm smooth in my hips, I can flip and run... My ball skills are elite,” he had highlighted in one NFL Combine interview.

Background and family

Terrell, born on January 11, 2005, is from Atlanta, Georgia, where he developed his early football career before appearing for Westlake High School, a place known for producing athletic talent.

He comes from a strong football background. Terrell is the younger brother of AJ Terrell, an established NFL defensive back of the Atlanta Falcons. Regarding his brother, Avieon Terrell has always spoken about how the latter has been a big influence on him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "I want to be better than him... He pushes me every day to elevate my game," he said. He also noted that his brother said about the draft: "It's time to go show everybody why you're here." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I want to be better than him... He pushes me every day to elevate my game," he said. He also noted that his brother said about the draft: "It's time to go show everybody why you're here." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} His brother’s experience at the professional level has been an important influence in shaping his preparation and understanding of the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His brother’s experience at the professional level has been an important influence in shaping his preparation and understanding of the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is no public information about Avieon Terrell being in a romantic relationship. College career And Stats {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no public information about Avieon Terrell being in a romantic relationship. College career And Stats {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At Clemson, Terrell developed into a reliable presence in the secondary and gradually took on a larger role within the defensive unit. According to Clemson’s official athletics profile, he recorded 125 total tackles, along with three interceptions, 30 pass breakups, four sacks and eight forced fumbles across his college career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Clemson, Terrell developed into a reliable presence in the secondary and gradually took on a larger role within the defensive unit. According to Clemson’s official athletics profile, he recorded 125 total tackles, along with three interceptions, 30 pass breakups, four sacks and eight forced fumbles across his college career. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his most recent season, he registered 48 tackles, including 30 solo stops, while also forcing five fumbles and breaking up nine passes, highlighting his ability to contribute both in coverage and against the run.

Draft outlook and next step

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite his production, Terrell was not selected in the first round, keeping him in focus as the draft progresses.

Analysis from Yahoo Sports highlights his physicality, awareness and versatility as key traits that could attract interest from teams in the middle rounds.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON