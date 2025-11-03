University of Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was arrested in Tuscaloosa during the Crimson Tide’s bye week. After his arrest over the weekend, he was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Saturday, November 1, for three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding, jail records obtained by AL.com revealed. Who is Dre Kirkpatrick Jr? Son of ex-NFL star, University of Alabama defensive back arrested in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa County Jail)

Hours after his arrest, Kirkpatrick, a sophomore defenseman, was released on $1,500 bond. The University of Alabama Police Department is handling the investigation. The circumstances of Kirkpatrick’s arrest have not been revealed.

“We are aware of an incident involving Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and are working to gather more details at this time,” a University of Alabama athletics spokesperson told the outlet.

Who is Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.?

Kirkpatrick is the son of former Alabama standout and All-American Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. Kirkpatrick Sr. played for the Crimson Tide from 2009 to 2011 under iconic college football coach Nick Saban.

Kirkpatrick Jr., who played in as many as 13 games last year, suited up for all eight games this season, according to the school’s website. “An Alabama legacy who is the son of the former All-American and NFL standout of the same name ... contributes on special teams while also providing depth in the secondary for the Tide ... recorded nine stops, including one tackle for loss (-2 yards) ... also added a forced fumble and one pass breakup in eight games of action ... earned special teams player of the week recognition from the Tide coaches for his efforts against Vanderbilt,” the website added.

The ‘High School and Personal Data’ section of the website says of Kirkpatrick, “Versatile athlete who excels at defensive back and in the return game ... the son of former Alabama All-American corner Dre Kirkpatrick ... a top-50 player in the state of Alabama who was rated as high as No. 32 by Rivals.com ... also listed as the site's No. 63 corner ... the No. 33 player from the state according to On3 and the On3 Consensus ... ranked as the No. 38 recruit in Alabama and the No. 73 safety nationally by ESPN.com ... the No. 43 player in the state by 247Sports and the state's No. 48 prospect on the 247Composite ... coached by Ali Smith at Gadsden City High School ... signed with the Crimson Tide over Auburn.”