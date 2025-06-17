Who is Brian Rolapp? PGA Tour appoints NFL top executive as CEO

The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced Brian Rolapp as its new chief executive officer (CEO). The top NFL executive is set to take on the role this summer as Commissioner Jay Monahan will transition his day-to-day responsibilities, according to a press release. File photo of Brian Rolapp(AP)

The PGA TOUR CEO Search Committee, featuring Monahan and golfers Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, unanimously recommended Rolapp for the role.

Monahan said that he informed the Board last year about his decision to step down from his role in 2026, when he completes a decade as the Commissioner.

“We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA TOUR,” Monahan added.

Who is Brian Rolapp?

Rolapp has been roped in by PGA Tour after being a part of the National Football League (NFL) for more than two decades. As part of the league, he reshaped the live sports experience and was most recently serving as its Chief Media and Business Officer.

After joining the NFL in 2003, Rolapp later became the COO of NFL Media and then the CEO of NFL Network. As the Chief Media and Business Officer, he was tasked with overseeing the league's commercial businesses, such as its broadcast and digital rights. Under his leadership, the NFL launched NFL+ to expand its digital reach.

Rolapp will next serve as CEO of the PGA Tour along with the PGA Tour Enterprises, the for-profit entity of the golf circuit.

In an open letter published on Tuesday, Rolapp highlighted the respect he has for the history of golf and its rich traditions, CNBC reported. He further stated that there is still a lot of work to do and incredible opportunities in the game. He called himself a “PGA Tour fan.”

Rolapp said he was “honoured” to join the Tour at “such a pivotal time,” adding that it represents the highest level of competition, integrity and global opportunity.

He added that he was looking forward to working with players, partners and leadership to build “lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans.”

FAQs:

1. When Brian Rolapp takes over as PGA Tour CEO?

He begins his new role later this summer, while Commissioner Jay Monahan will transition his day-to-day responsibilities to the new CEO and focus on the PGA TOUR Policy Board and the PGA TOUR Enterprises Board through 2026.

2. Has Commissioner Jay Monahan resigned from PGA Tour?

Monahan informed the board last year that he will step down at the end of 2026 after completing a decade as Commissioner.

3. When does the PGA Tour renew its media rights agreements?

This is expected ahead of the current deal’s expiration in 2030.