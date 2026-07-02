Who is Ciarre Campbell? NFL star Calais Campbell's brother charged in mother's death case

A tragic family case involving the brother of NFL veteran Calais Campbell has drawn national attention. Atlanta police have charged Ciarre Campbell, 41, in connection with the death of his mother, Nateal Campbell, who was found dead at her home after officers carried out a welfare check requested by a concerned family member.

Who is Ciarre Campbell? Brother of NFL star charged in mother’s death (via/Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

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According to the Atlanta Police Department, Ciarre Campbell faces charges including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the alleged incident. His attorney, Jay Abt, has said that his client is innocent and that the allegations will be challenged in court. Authorities have said the investigation remains ongoing.

Who is Ciarre Campbell and what is known about him?

Ciarre Campbell is one of the brothers of longtime NFL defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens. Calais comes from a large family that includes five brothers and two sisters. Public records and past reports show that Ciarre Campbell played college football at Colorado State during his younger years.

Police say officers were sent to the family’s Atlanta home after a relative requested a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 71-year-old Nateal Campbell dead inside the residence.

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{{^usCountry}} Atlanta Police Lieutenant Christopher Butler told reporters that investigators were also looking into previous calls connected to the location, including an earlier possible arson incident. He added that there had been indications of possible mental health concerns involving an individual linked to the home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Atlanta Police Lieutenant Christopher Butler told reporters that investigators were also looking into previous calls connected to the location, including an earlier possible arson incident. He added that there had been indications of possible mental health concerns involving an individual linked to the home. {{/usCountry}}

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What have police, the attorney and the Campbell family said?

Following the arrest, Ciarre Campbell was booked on multiple charges. His arraignment was pending as of Wednesday. Attorney Jay Abt told ABC affiliate WSB that his client is presumed innocent and that the defense looks forward to presenting its case in court. He also asked the public to respect the family’s privacy during a difficult time.

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Meanwhile, the Campbell family released a statement through ESPN mourning the loss of Nateal Campbell, whom they described as the family’s matriarch. The family said they were devastated by her death and requested privacy while they grieve.

Also Read: What happened to NFL star Calais Campbell's mother? Brother charged with her murder in Atlanta

The circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated by law enforcement. No final court outcome has been reached, and the charges against Ciarre Campbell remain allegations at this stage.