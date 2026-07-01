What happened to NFL star Calais Campbell's mother? Brother charged with her murder in Atlanta

The mother of veteran NFL defensive lineman Calais Campbell has died after being found at her Atlanta home, while his brother has been charged with murder in connection with her death, according to police and local reports. Calais Campbell #93 of the Baltimore Ravens talks to the media after Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center on June 09, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Getty Images via AFP)

Nateal Campbell, 71, was found dead on Tuesday inside her Buckhead townhouse after Atlanta police conducted a welfare check requested by a concerned family member, according to local broadcaster WSB-TV.

Authorities later arrested Calais Campbell's brother, Ciarre Campbell, 41, who now faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife, according to Fulton County Jail records cited by multiple outlets.

What police have said so far The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not publicly disclosed how Nateal Campbell died.

Speaking to WSB-TV, Atlanta Police Homicide Unit Commander Lt. Christopher Butler said officers had previously responded to the same residence in April following reports of a possible arson incident.

"There have been some indications of possibly some mental health issues with an individual," Butler said, referring to earlier calls linked to the home.

WSB-TV also reported that investigators have secured search warrants for the residence, clothing and DNA evidence as part of the investigation.

Also Read: Who was Brandi Reynolds? North Carolina postal worker kidnapped, murdered while delivering mail; 2 kids left orphaned

Brother's attorney denies allegations Ciarre Campbell's attorney, Jay Abt, declined to comment on whether his client had been living with his mother, had a history of mental illness or had prior arrests.

"We vigorously protest his innocence. We look forward to his day in court. I'm honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family. I'm asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time," Abt told WSB-TV.

Campbell family issues statement Following Nateal Campbell's death, the Campbell family released a statement shared by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," the statement read.

"While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

"We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family."

Also Read: 7-year-old Michigan boy weighing 115kg dies, his parents charged with murder

Who is Calais Campbell? Calais Campbell, 39, is entering his 19th NFL season after signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

A six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, Campbell was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. During his career, he has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

Campbell earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2017 after posting a career-high 14.5 sacks and was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019 in recognition of his charitable work.

Alongside his mother and siblings, Campbell also helped establish the Charles Richard Campbell (CRC) Foundation in memory of his late father, supporting youth empowerment and community development initiatives.