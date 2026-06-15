FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta: Centennial Olympic Park hosting mega event on 18 select days; know more

Atlanta officially opened its FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, marking the city's return to global sporting history 30 years after hosting the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. Cape Verde fans cheer during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

The festival runs across 18 select days from June 11 through July 15, 2026.

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia governor Brian Kemp both spoke at the opening ceremony on June 11. Dickens told the crowd, "Hosting the World Cup is now a part of Atlanta's rich history, and we are thrilled to welcome all of our national and international visitors to this great city."

Program highlights included performances from Summer Walker, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Universoul Circus, and DJ Rasta Root. Atlanta is set to host eight World Cup matches, including a semifinal, with about 300,000 fans expected in the city across the tournament.

A park with four zones and a giant screen The festival features a 47-foot Jumbotron for match screenings, a Coca-Cola Fan Zone, a beer garden, a playground, merchandise and food stands, and a concert series. The opening day match shown was the tournament's first fixture, Mexico vs South Africa, with gates opening at noon.

Also Read | Raul Jimenez back from the dead after scoring in Mexico’s win in 2026 FIFA World Cup opener — in a manner of speaking

The festival is divided into four programming zones. The Main Stage is the centerpiece, featuring concerts and a 40-foot screen showing live matches and tournament highlights. The Playground offers activities for younger fans. The Pitch hosts a community stage, podcasts, and AR and VR sound experiences. Georgia Street showcases local artists and food vendors from across the region.

Hosting the festival at Centennial Olympic Park carries special significance as the park marks 30 years in 2026 since it first welcomed the world for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. Organizers described it as a space with deep roots in Atlanta's global legacy and civil rights history.

Entry is free but capacity is capped at 15,000 per day Admission to the festival is free of cost. The attendees must present a pre-registered digital ticket obtained through the official Atlanta host committee portal. A rolling daily capacity cap of 15,000 people will be enforced. Clear bag policies are in place at all entrance checkpoints. Optional paid upgrades are available, including fast-track passes, VIP lounge access, and hospitality suites.

City officials have also announced a separate free public watch party at Piedmont Park specifically for the World Cup Final on July 19.

The festival is operated in partnership with FIFA and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority and will take over the entire footprint of Centennial Olympic Park. The festival culminates on July 15, when Atlanta hosts the World Cup semifinal.