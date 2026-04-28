Who is Gretchen Sigman? Is she Brendan Sorsby's girlfriend? Inside QB's personal life

Brendan Sorsby, a quarterback for Texas Tech, stated on Monday that he is taking an immediate, indefinite leave of absence from the football team to enroll in a residential treatment program for his gambling addiction.

As quarterback Brendan Sorsby steps away for treatment, interest grows in his off-field life. Here's all we know about his rumored girlfriend. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson,File)(AP)

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Sorsby's absence was confirmed by his team and has placed the spotlight on his football career as well as his personal life.

Read more: Brendan Sorsby throws for 5 TDs in the first quarter and Cincinnati routs Northwestern State 70-0

Who is Brendan Sorsby's girlfriend?

Despite growing online speculation, Brendan Sorsby has kept his personal relationships out of the public eye. As of now, there is limited publicly verified information about his girlfriend, as no confirmed identity has been disclosed by the QB.

However, few reports and fan discussions have attempted to identify a possible girlfriend. According to College Football Network, Gretchen Sigman, a collegiate volleyball player who attended Cincinnati before transferring to Texas Tech, has been linked to Brendan Sorsby.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the report, around the same time as Sorsby registered on the transfer portal last year, Sigman made her transfer to Texas Tech public. Social media interaction between the two was tracked by fans. Although there has been no clear confirmation from either party, these details have stoked rumors of a relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the report, around the same time as Sorsby registered on the transfer portal last year, Sigman made her transfer to Texas Tech public. Social media interaction between the two was tracked by fans. Although there has been no clear confirmation from either party, these details have stoked rumors of a relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to X account, Locked On Texas Tech, after Sigman announced her transfer via Instagram posts, Sorsby congratulated her on his Instagram story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to X account, Locked On Texas Tech, after Sigman announced her transfer via Instagram posts, Sorsby congratulated her on his Instagram story. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Why is Brendan Sorsby taking indefinite leave? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why is Brendan Sorsby taking indefinite leave? {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Texas Tech Athletics Department, Sorsby is entering a residential gambling addiction treatment program. “Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health,” the team wrote in a statement.

Sorsby is currently being investigated for utilizing an unidentified gambling software to place thousands of online bets on different sports, according to ESPN.

Sorsby bet on Indiana football while redshirting as a true freshman in 2022, according to the article.

Moreover, Sorsby was also sued by the University of Cincinnati in February for $1 million for damages for a breach of contract after he signed with Texas Tech. Today, Brendan Sorsby and his legal team submitted a motion to dismiss the February complaint against him.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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