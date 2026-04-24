Who is Jeremiyah Love? 5 things to know — age, family, education, career stats

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A St. Louis Kid

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love pictured,(AP)

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Jeremiyah Love was born on May 31, 2005, in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up in the Walnut Park neighborhood of the city. His mother, L'Tonya, served as a sergeant with the St. Louis Police Department. His father, Jason, is an Army veteran who coached him in youth football. He has spoken about his parents protecting him from a tough neighborhood. "It's going on outside, right on my street," Jeremiyah told NBC. "It's a bunch of bad stuff. My parents did a great job sheltering me away from all that."

Love’s student life

Love attended Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, Missouri. In Missouri, he played football and basketball and competed in track and field as a sprinter. He was presented the Watkins Award in recognition of his academic excellence.

The Numbers Tell a Story

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{{^usCountry}} In Notre Dame, he played 41 games over three seasons, carrying the ball 433 times for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also had 63 receptions for 594 yards and six touchdowns. In his final college season, he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, and added 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. He also surpassed Jerome Bettis for the most total touchdowns in a single season in Notre Dame history, finishing with 21. He also was the first player in Notre Dame history to win a Doak Walker Award. The Road to the NFL {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Notre Dame, he played 41 games over three seasons, carrying the ball 433 times for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also had 63 receptions for 594 yards and six touchdowns. In his final college season, he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, and added 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. He also surpassed Jerome Bettis for the most total touchdowns in a single season in Notre Dame history, finishing with 21. He also was the first player in Notre Dame history to win a Doak Walker Award. The Road to the NFL {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his sophomore season, he ran for a CFP-record 98-yard touchdown against Indiana. The athlete set the school record with scoring runs in 13 consecutive games. He then declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. His 40-yard dash was clocked at 4.36 seconds and he holds a draft rating of 91.3. Love’s romantic life and future plans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his sophomore season, he ran for a CFP-record 98-yard touchdown against Indiana. The athlete set the school record with scoring runs in 13 consecutive games. He then declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. His 40-yard dash was clocked at 4.36 seconds and he holds a draft rating of 91.3. Love’s romantic life and future plans {{/usCountry}}

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His girlfriend is identified by her handle ‘Uniqueliece’. The couple has largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

On her birthday, Love shared a photo on his Instagram story from their dinner outing. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman there is," the story read. Love has been open about wanting to settle down. At a post-game press conference, he said of teammate Eli Raridon, who is married, "I love Eli. He sets the standard outside of football. I want to get married in a couple of years or so." Love is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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