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Who is Jeremiyah Love? 5 things to know — age, family, education, career stats

Jeremiyah Love, born in 2005 in St. Louis, excelled in sports at Notre Dame, setting records and winning awards before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:35 am IST
Edited by HT Global Sports Desk
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Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A St. Louis Kid

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love pictured,(AP)

Jeremiyah Love was born on May 31, 2005, in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up in the Walnut Park neighborhood of the city. His mother, L'Tonya, served as a sergeant with the St. Louis Police Department. His father, Jason, is an Army veteran who coached him in youth football. He has spoken about his parents protecting him from a tough neighborhood. "It's going on outside, right on my street," Jeremiyah told NBC. "It's a bunch of bad stuff. My parents did a great job sheltering me away from all that."

Love’s student life

Love attended Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, Missouri. In Missouri, he played football and basketball and competed in track and field as a sprinter. He was presented the Watkins Award in recognition of his academic excellence.

The Numbers Tell a Story

His girlfriend is identified by her handle ‘Uniqueliece’. The couple has largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

On her birthday, Love shared a photo on his Instagram story from their dinner outing. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman there is," the story read. Love has been open about wanting to settle down. At a post-game press conference, he said of teammate Eli Raridon, who is married, "I love Eli. He sets the standard outside of football. I want to get married in a couple of years or so." Love is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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