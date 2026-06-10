Who is Karley Swindel? Was Dallas Cowboys cheerleader cut from the squad? Details

Just weeks after her fairy-tale wedding made headlines, beloved Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Karley Swindel has been cut from the squad ahead of what would have been her fifth year with the team.

What happened

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Karley Swindel has been cut from the squad.(Instagram/ @karley_swindel)

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Reports of Swindel's exit first surfaced on the popular fan account @dcc_updates on Instagram. Swindel appeared to confirm the news herself by reposting a video with the hashtag #JusticeForKarley on her Instagram Stories, according to People.

The fan account also claimed that veterans were not allowed to go to Swindel in the stands after the announcement and were told to stay on the field. However, current team member Marissa Lescheber pushed back on that claim in a direct message to the account, saying: “This is not true! Many of us immediately went to be with Karley and our staff members were very respectful and understanding of the gravity of the situation while still trying to show support for the new rookie candidates.”

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{{^usCountry}} The backlash online has been swift. Former DCC Marissa Garrison wrote on the fan account's post: “Justice for an amazing dancer, person, and one of the best the organization has ever had the privilege of having. We love you, Karley," {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The backlash online has been swift. Former DCC Marissa Garrison wrote on the fan account's post: “Justice for an amazing dancer, person, and one of the best the organization has ever had the privilege of having. We love you, Karley," {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other supporters called the decision "absurd," with one writing: “Karley is a hometown favorite!! And truly one of a kind!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other supporters called the decision "absurd," with one writing: “Karley is a hometown favorite!! And truly one of a kind!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I pray for the organization because these girls truly deserve better. Justice for Karley.” wrote one user. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I pray for the organization because these girls truly deserve better. Justice for Karley.” wrote one user. {{/usCountry}}

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“Y'all can still call her you know? Bring her back!” wrote another.

“this is so weird. they’d never treat the football players like this.” one user wrote.

The DCC audition process has been under public scrutiny for years, particularly after the Netflix series America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders pulled back the curtain on the team's selection process. Season 3 of the show is set to premiere on June 16.

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The news comes shortly after a major personal milestone

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The news comes less than two weeks after Swindel had the wedding of her dreams. She married Landon Sandell on May 30 in Houston, surrounded by 210 guests and 45 current and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who performed their iconic “Thunderstruck” dance at the reception, People reported on June 1.

The couple, both 26 and Texas natives, got engaged at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth in August 2024. Their love story goes back years, Sandell's mother was actually Swindel's third-grade teacher and the two first connected during their senior trip to Cancun in 2018, per People.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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