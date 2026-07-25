Who is Kyle Schwarber's wife Paige Hartman? A look at Phillies star's marriage, children and family life

While Kyle Schwarber is widely recognized for his success on the baseball diamond, fans have become increasingly interested in his life away from the game—especially his marriage. So, who is Schwarber's wife and what do we know about her?

Who is Kyle Schwarber married to?

Kyle Schwarber has been married to Paige Schwarber, his longtime partner, since December 7, 2019. (Instagram @kschwarb12)

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Kyle Schwarber has been married to Paige Schwarber, his longtime partner, since December 7, 2019, when the couple exchanged vows during an outdoor wedding ceremony in Atlanta. Based in Ohio, Paige works as a beautician and is also involved in philanthropic initiatives.

She earned her degree from the University of Cincinnati before completing her cosmetology training at Paul Mitchell The School. Alongside her career in the beauty industry, she dedicates time to a variety of charitable causes.

When did they start dating?

Kyle and Paige Schwarber's relationship began in their hometown of Middletown, Ohio, where they first met while attending Middletown High School. The pair started dating in 2010, years before finishing high school, and maintained their relationship despite enrolling at different colleges.

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{{^usCountry}} After dating for eight years, Kyle proposed to Paige in December 2018, and the couple exchanged vows a year later in December 2019. Several of Kyle's former Chicago Cubs teammates were among the guests at their wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After dating for eight years, Kyle proposed to Paige in December 2018, and the couple exchanged vows a year later in December 2019. Several of Kyle's former Chicago Cubs teammates were among the guests at their wedding. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the wedding, Schwarber's agent, Jason Romano, congratulated the newlyweds in a post on X , celebrating the occasion with the message: "Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs Schwarber. What a beautiful wedding!! Cheers to many years of health, happiness and love."

Schwarber and Hartman share three kids

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The Schwarbers have since grown their family. They welcomed their first son, Kade, in 2022, followed by their second son, Asher, in 2024. In 2025, the couple celebrated the arrival of their third child, a daughter.

Their relationship has remained a constant through every stage of Schwarber's career, including his move to the Philadelphia Phillies and his All-Star campaign.

Also read: Why did Phillies star Zack Wheeler decline MLB All Star game invitation? Explained

Together, they have built a partnership rooted in long-term commitment, supporting one another through major personal and professional milestones while balancing the demands of family life and a high-profile baseball career.

Mission beyond baseball

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Alongside her husband, Kyle Schwarber, Paige helped establish Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting the families of first responders.

According to the organization's official website, its mission is to empower these families by providing meaningful support and fostering long-term positive impact in their lives.

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