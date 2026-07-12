Who is Lautaro Martinez's wife Agustina Gandolfo? Inside the Argentina striker's marriage and family life

Lautaro Martinez is not only one of the biggest football stars but also has a beautiful family back at home, off the field.

Who is Lautaro Martinez's wife?

Lautaro Martinez with his family. ((Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images))

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Agustina Gandolfo, the secret force behind him was born in Mendoza, Argentina.

Martínez, who plays for Inter Milan, has had the support of Gandolfo throughout his career including when he competed in the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.

What's her profession?

She has had a successful career as a model, entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, and social media influencer.

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Her business ventures

Gandolfo has worked on building her own brand outside of being Martinez’s wife, she posts beauty, fitness and fashion content on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2022, the couple launched Coraje, a restaurant in Milan that blends Mediterranean and South American flavors and later proceeded to expand it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2022, the couple launched Coraje, a restaurant in Milan that blends Mediterranean and South American flavors and later proceeded to expand it. {{/usCountry}}

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She has managed to maintain balance in her life along with being a mother and managing the business and always being there for the football star.

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When did she meet Martinez?

The pair is said to have met in 2018, soon after Martínez arrived at Inter Milan, and distance couldn’t keep them apart.

Martinez and Gandolfo have kids

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The couple had their daughter Nina, daughter Nina, in February 2021 and proceeded to tie the knot in May 2023 in Italy, having their dream wedding at Villa d’Este in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple then welcomed their son Theo, later that year.

Standing by Martinez together

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Gandolfo now also posts content about the kids and attending events as a family. It is now not just Gandolfo in the stands waiting for Martinez to win and come back home but also Nina and Theo.

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“From the outside it might look easy... but behind something so beautiful there’s so much sacrifice, hard work, tears, difficult days, the weight of distance, and moments when we had to keep going even when we were exhausted,” she wrote.