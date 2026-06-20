Who is Matt Freese's girlfriend Kelsey Mentzer? Meet the USMNT goalkeeper's biggest supporter

Matt Freese has become one of the most talked-about goalkeepers in American soccer. The New York City FC star has impressed for both club and country, putting himself firmly in the spotlight. As more fans learn about his journey on the field, many are also curious about his life away from soccer. One person who has been there throughout much of that journey is his longtime girlfriend, Kelsey Mentzer. Matt Freese's girlfriend Kelsey Mentzer (Matt Freese/Instagram)

Matt Freese and Kelsey Mentzer’s relationship Matt Freese and Kelsey Mentzer have reportedly been together since at least 2022. Unlike many high-profile sports couples, they have chosen to stay away from constant public attention and share only occasional glimpses of their life together.

Even as Freese moved from the Philadelphia Union to New York City FC and later earned opportunities with the USMNT, Mentzer remained a constant presence. Photos shared on social media over the years show the couple spending time together and travelling to different destinations, including Paris and New York’s Catskills region.

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While Freese’s soccer career has put him in the spotlight, Mentzer has largely stayed focused on her own life and professional work, keeping a low public profile.

How does Kelsey Mentzer support Matt Freese? Mentzer is often seen supporting Freese during important moments in his career. Beyond matchdays, she has also stood by him as he built a life in New York City.

According to an interview Freese gave to MLS, the goalkeeper purchased an apartment in New York in 2025 and completely renovated it himself. Interior design has become one of his biggest interests away from soccer, and it is something he and Mentzer enjoy together.

Freese is also involved with South Bronx United, a non-profit organisation that helps young immigrants through soccer, mentoring and career development programmes. He serves on the organisation’s board of directors, and Mentzer has supported his efforts in the community.

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Their life away from soccer Despite growing attention around Freese’s soccer career, the couple continue to keep their personal life simple and low-key. Their relationship has largely stayed away from controversy and public drama.

As Freese prepares for one of the biggest chapters of his career with the USMNT, Mentzer remains one of the most important people in his corner. While she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, her support has been a consistent part of the goalkeeper’s journey from MLS prospect to national team star.