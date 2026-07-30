Who is Max Clark? Detroit Tigers call up top prospect for MLB debut

The Detroit Tigers are set to promote top prospect Max Clark to the major leagues, handing the highly rated outfielder his first MLB call-up after an impressive run in Triple-A.

Max Clark was selected by the Tigers with the third overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. (X/ @MLB)

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The move was confirmed by MLB.com. The Tigers had not officially announced the promotion at the time of publication.

Clark, 21, is the No. 1 prospect in Detroit's farm system and is ranked No. 13 overall on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. Baseball America ranks him even higher at No. 5 overall.

Who is Max Clark?

Clark was selected by the Tigers with the third overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft after starring at Franklin Community High School in Indiana. Since turning professional, he has steadily climbed through Detroit's minor league system, earning a reputation as one of baseball's most promising young outfielders.

Scouts have praised his speed, defensive ability and advanced approach at the plate. MLB Pipeline has graded his speed at 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale, making it one of his standout tools.

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{{^usCountry}} Across 331 minor league games, Clark has stolen 74 bases while being caught only nine times. He has also hit 36 home runs, along with 63 doubles and 14 triples. Why are the Tigers promoting him now? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across 331 minor league games, Clark has stolen 74 bases while being caught only nine times. He has also hit 36 home runs, along with 63 doubles and 14 triples. Why are the Tigers promoting him now? {{/usCountry}}

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Clark's promotion comes after a strong stretch with Triple-A Toledo, where his offense has taken another step forward.

According to ClickOnDetroit, the left-handed hitter is batting .276/.368/.434 in 90 games this season, with 11 home runs, 20 doubles, two triples, 21 stolen bases, 50 walks and 66 strikeouts.

His recent form has been particularly impressive. Over his past 33 games, Clark has hit .326 with seven home runs, seven doubles and nine stolen bases while recording nearly as many walks (21) as strikeouts (23).

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MLB.com also reported that Clark has enjoyed an outstanding July, entering Thursday with a .338/.466/.620 slash line after homering again on Wednesday. Since June 1, he has hit nine of his 11 home runs this season.

According to MLB.com, evaluators believe adjustments to Clark's batting stance have increased his fly-ball rate, helping unlock more power while maintaining the disciplined approach that has long been considered one of his strengths.

Clark joins the Tigers at a crucial point in the season as the club looks to strengthen an outfield that has struggled with injuries and inconsistent production outside of All-Star Riley Greene.