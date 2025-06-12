Who is Megan McConnell? TJ McConnell's sister and rising WNBA star

You might already know T.J. McConnell as the tenacious guard for the Indiana Pacers, but there’s another McConnell making her mark on the hardwood: his younger sister, Megan McConnell. Megan McConnell #16 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during media day at Mountain America Performance Center on April 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Megan McConnell?

Megan’s journey started in the gyms of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where her family name was already legendary. Her father, Tim McConnell, built a reputation as one of Pennsylvania’s most respected high school coaches. Her aunt? None other than Suzie McConnell-Serio—Olympic gold medalist, WNBA standout, and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee since 2008.

Basketball didn’t just surround Megan, it practically raised her. But Megan never leaned on her last name. She earned her stripes the hard way.

After five standout seasons at Duquesne University, Megan left behind a legacy that’s hard to miss. Despite standing just 5-foot-7, she racked up eye-popping numbers: 1,795 career points (second in school history), a record-breaking 660 assists, 370 steals, and a whopping 1,079 rebounds. She was the kind of player who did everything—and then some.

Megan's accolades speak volumes

Four triple-doubles. Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year. Three-time All-Academic team selection. And perhaps most impressively, she became only the third Duquesne women’s basketball player ever to make a WNBA roster, following in the footsteps of Korie Hlede (1998) and Candace Futrell (2004).

In June 2025, Megan signed a rest-of-season contract with the Phoenix Mercury.

“Another chapter to the McConnell family story. It just keeps going. Last night, T.J. McConnell and the Indiana Pacers earned a spot in the NBA Finals. This morning, T.J.’s sister, Megan, signed with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury,” Mike White, a Pittsburgh sportswriter posted on X.

Megan didn’t wait long to make her debut, facing the Minnesota Lynx, she checked into her first official WNBA game and made it count, scoring 3 points, dishing out 3 assists, and hitting 50% from deep off the bench.