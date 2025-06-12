NBA Finals 2025: How to watch Pacers vs. Thunder Game 3 — TV schedule, start time and streaming info

The 2025 NBA Finals are all tied up. After two exciting games, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Indianapolis for a big Game 3. Game 3 could shift the whole series, and both teams know it. Let’s see who takes control on Wednesday night.(AP)

Indiana won the first game on the road in dramatic fashion. Tyrese Haliburton hit a clutch jumper with just 0.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 111-110 win. They played strong team basketball, with six different players scoring in double figures.

Oklahoma City came back strong in Game 2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a huge night, scoring 34 points and grabbing eight rebounds. The Thunder dominated from start to finish, winning 123-107. That win evens the series at one game apiece and shows they’re ready for a tough battle ahead.

Now, the action moves to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 3. Here’s everything you need to know:

Game 3 Info

Date: Wednesday, June 11

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

2025 NBA Finals Schedule (All times Eastern)

Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3 (June 11): Thunder at Pacers – 8:30 p.m. on ABC/Fubo

Game 4 (June 13): Thunder at Pacers – 8:30 p.m. on ABC/Fubo

Game 5 (June 16): Pacers at Thunder – 8:30 p.m. on ABC/Fubo

Game 6 (June 19): Thunder at Pacers – 8:30 p.m. on ABC/Fubo if needed

Game 7 (June 22): Pacers at Thunder – 8 p.m. on ABC/Fubo if needed

For fans looking to watch the game, it will be available on ABC and can be streamed on ESPN+, Sling TV, and Fubo. With the series tied and both teams eager to take the lead, Game 3 is shaping up to be a pivotal matchup in the 2025 NBA Finals.