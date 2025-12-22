Who is Ravens’ backup QB after Lamar Jackson’s injury against the Patriots? Here's what to know

After Lamar Jackson left injured, the Ravens turned to Tyler Huntley(Getty Images via AFP) Lamar Jackson left Sunday night’s 24-28 loss with a back injury, pushing Tyler Huntley into action. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not return after halftime in Sunday night’s 24-28 loss to the New England Patriots, exiting with a back injury suffered late in the second quarter.

Jackson was replaced by Tyler Huntley, who stepped in to play with Baltimore trailing. The injury now raises questions about Jackson's availability heading into the coming weeks and about who stands behind Jackson if he remains unavailable.

What happened to Lamar Jackson in match against New England Patriots

The injury occurred on a short run near the end of the first half. Jackson appeared to take a knee to the back while going to the ground. He stayed on the sideline briefly, looking uncomfortable, before heading to the locker room.

Head coach John Harbaugh said afterward that Jackson was dealing with a bruise and that the team would need time to assess the severity.

As per ESPN, “It’s a bruise of some kind, I think,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know how serious it will be. We’ll have to find out in the next couple of days.”

Before leaving, Jackson completed 7 of 10 passes for 101 yards and added two rushing attempts for seven yards. Baltimore tied the game at 10 on the same drive during which he was injured. The contest was tied heading into halftime.

Tyler Huntley steps in Ravens' backup QB after Jackson's injury

Huntley entered and completed 9 of 10 passes for 65 yards - no touchdowns or turnovers as per NFL.com. It marked his 24th game with the Ravens, and another reminder that Baltimore’s fallback option remains familiar.

For the season, Huntley has completed 76.6 percent of his passes and averaged 6.8 yards per carry. His expected points added per dropback sit slightly above the rest of the roster, though his overall sample size has been limited.

Career-wise, he’s 5-6 as a starter, per For The Win reports. He made the Pro Bowl in 2022, largely due to opt-outs.

Also read: 'Why Stefon Diggs doesn't wear shoulder pads': Patriots WR's latest injury sparks concerns

Baltimore Ravens’ backup QB depth this season

The Ravens experimented earlier this season, signing Cooper Rush as insurance, but that didn’t last. Rush went 0-2 as a starter, throwing four interceptions without a touchdown, before the team re-signed Huntley.

Huntley had spent the 2025 preseason with the Cleveland Browns before being released - Baltimore elevated him from the practice squad soon after.

Sunday’s result didn’t hinge on the quarterback switch alone. The Ravens led 24-13 in the fourth quarter before surrendering 15 straight points in a late collapse. Now, attention turns back to Jackson as the Ravens wait for an update on his injury.

FAQs

Who is the Ravens’ backup QB after Lamar Jackson’s injury?

Tyler Huntley is currently Baltimore’s primary backup quarterback behind Lamar Jackson.

What injury did Lamar Jackson suffer?

Jackson is dealing with a bruised back, according to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.