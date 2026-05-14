The WNBA continues to feature some of the tallest athletes in professional basketball. In 2026, Han Xu stands as the tallest player in the league at 6-foot-11. The Chinese center is known for her unique combination of height, mobility and shooting ability.

Han Xu remains the tallest active player associated with the WNBA in 2026 at 6-foot-11.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The 26-year-old star was born in Shijiazhuang, China. Han Xu entered the WNBA after being selected by the New York Liberty in the 2019 WNBA draft. Her size immediately made her one of the most physically unique players in the league. But she quickly proved that she could offer much more.

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Unlike traditional centers, Han has developed a reputation for perimeter shooting. Her ability to stretch the floor while standing and dribble, despite her height, has been a breakthrough in women's basketball.

Han Xu's career at a glance

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{{^usCountry}} Han Xu has appeared in 60 regular-season games for the New York Liberty and averaged 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Her best WNBA season came in 2022, when she averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds from 32 appearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Han Xu has appeared in 60 regular-season games for the New York Liberty and averaged 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Her best WNBA season came in 2022, when she averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds from 32 appearances. {{/usCountry}}

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Han also became a major international basketball figure through her performances with the Chinese national team. In FIBA competitions and Olympic tournaments, she emerged as one of China’s biggest basketball stars.

Top 5 tallest players in WNBA history

Among current players, Han Xu is considered as the tallest player associated with the WNBA. However, players like Brittney Griner continue to dominate the league with their height.

Meanwhile, former center Margo Dydek remains the tallest player in WNBA history at 7-foot-2 - a record that has not been broken yet.

Here's a list of top 5 tallesy players in NBA's history:

1. Han Xu - 6-foot-11

2. Bernadett Hatar 6-10

3. Liz Cambage - 6-foot-9

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4. Brittney Griner - 6-foot-9

5. Teaira McCowan - 6-foot-7

5. Kamilla Cardoso- 6-foot-7

5. Li Yueru- 6-foot-7

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