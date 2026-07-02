Who is Thibaut Courtois’ wife, Mishel Gerzig? All about the Belgian goalkeeper’s married life

Thibaut Courtois has one of the biggest jobs in football as Belgium’s goalkeeper, but away from the pitch, he shares his life with wife Mishel Gerzig. The Real Madrid star and the Israeli model first connected in 2021, got engaged a year later, married in 2023 and welcomed their daughter Ellie in 2024. As Courtois plays at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Gerzig continues to be one of his strongest supporters.

Who is Mishel Gerzig? Thibaut Courtois’ wife was born in Israel and served in the Navy

Who is Thibaut Courtois’ wife, Mishel Gerzig? Belgian goalkeeper’s married life (Thibaut Courtois/Instagram)

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Mishel Gerzig was born in Israel on June 5, 1997. She is Jewish and has often spoken about how she and Courtois embrace each other’s backgrounds and traditions.

In an interview with La’Isha, cited by Ynet News, Gerzig said the couple plans to celebrate both Jewish and Christian holidays with their family. She also revealed that Courtois enjoys learning about Jewish traditions and holidays.

Before fully focusing on modeling, Gerzig completed her mandatory military service in Israel. Speaking to Menta magazine, also cited by Ynet News, she described her time in the Israel Defense Forces as meaningful and challenging.

She served as a commander on a search-and-rescue vessel in the Navy, a role that required both physical and mental strength. Although she considered extending her service, Gerzig ultimately decided to return to modeling, which she had already started building as a teenager.

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The couple’s story began online. According to Gerzig, Courtois first contacted her on Instagram after seeing a photo she posted with her dog, Mylo.

Speaking to La’Isha, she recalled that their early conversations covered a wide range of topics, including Israel and her military experience. They eventually met in person in Madrid in April 2021 while Gerzig was there for work.

A few months later, their friendship turned into a relationship. In August 2021, Courtois made things public by sharing a photo of them together on Instagram and calling Gerzig “the love of my life.”

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The pair later spoke about their relationship in a joint interview with Vanity Fair Spain in 2023. Gerzig said they connected instantly, while Courtois described the excitement they felt when they first met face-to-face.

As their relationship grew, the couple became one of football’s most recognizable pairs. Despite the attention that comes with their careers, both have said they enjoy living life as normally as possible when they are together in Madrid.

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Thibaut Courtois and Mishel Gerzig’s marriage, daughter Ellie and family life

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After nearly a year of dating, Courtois proposed in June 2022 during a trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Gerzig shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Yessss to a lifetime with you.”

The couple married on June 26, 2023, at Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France. Gerzig wore a gown designed by May Mashiah, while Courtois chose a blue Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Following the wedding, both shared photos and videos from the celebration on social media. Courtois later described it as the happiest day of his life and thanked family and friends who joined them for the occasion.

Their family grew less than a year later. On March 30, 2024, the couple welcomed their daughter, Ellie. They announced her birth through a joint Instagram post and expressed their joy at becoming parents together.

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Since then, Gerzig has occasionally shared family moments online while keeping her daughter’s privacy protected. On Ellie’s first birthday in 2025, she posted a heartfelt message about how much happiness her daughter had brought into their lives.

Gerzig also has a close relationship with Courtois’ two older children from a previous relationship. In an interview with Menta magazine, she described them as “amazing kids” and said becoming part of the family had been a heartwarming experience.

Today, while Courtois represents Belgium on football’s biggest stage, Gerzig continues balancing family life and her modeling career, standing beside him through every major milestone.